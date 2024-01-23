Baltimore County Resident Earns FishMaryland Master Angler Award

January 23, 2024

Tim Campbell is the fifth angler to receive the award, and second in a year

Tim Campbell caught and released this striped bass December 23, 2023, completing his list of ten different specie caught to earn a FishMaryland Master Angler award. Photo courtesy of Tim Campbell.

Tim Campbell of Phoenix, Baltimore County, has earned a Master Angler Milestone Award under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ FishMaryland program.

The award recognizes recreational anglers who catch ten different species of fish in Maryland at trophy-size length. Campbell is the fifth Master Angler since the program began, and achieved the award with a confirmed catch of a striped bass on December 21, 2023.

“I was using a 2-ounce jig-head with a scented Zman plastic lure. After measuring the fish and a few quick photos, the big striper was safely released back into the bay,” said Campbell. “It was fun to participate in this program.”

The FishMaryland Program covers dozens of species from both salt and freshwater. All ten catches that earned Campbell the Master Angler award are listed below and on individual certificates sent to the angler before DNR presents the Master Angler award certificate and the gift card prize from Bass Pro Shops in Arundel Mills.

Campbell’s qualifying catches were:

Chain pickerel, 25 inches, May 9, 2019

Largemouth bass, 22 inches, August 7, 2019

Red drum, 42 inches, September 27, 2019

Common carp, 36 inches, October 20, 2019

Spanish mackerel, 24 inches, August 25, 2020

Black crappie, 15 inches, April 9, 2021

Hickory shad, 18 inches, April 22, 2022

Northern snakehead, 31 inches, June 20, 2022

Walleye, 28 inches, February 27, 2023

Striped bass, 45 inches, December 21, 2023

Campbell was born and raised in Baltimore and has been fishing for decades throughout Maryland, nationally, and internationally. In 2018, he retired from a 35-year career with the State of Maryland Juvenile Services and has enjoyed having more time to fish and travel. Campbell is engaged in Maryland’s fishing community, writing freelance fishing articles, participating in bass fishing tournaments, and recruiting youth anglers for conservation-minded fishing organizations and youth bass clubs.

FishMaryland is Maryland’s recreational fishing award program and is a fun way to explore year-round recreational fishing and enjoy affordable, accessible, diverse, and high-quality fishing opportunities. More information on the Master Angler Milestone Award and the FishMaryland program is available on the DNR website.