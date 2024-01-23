Disney Star Joins IBCAP

Strengthening the coalition’s fight against global piracy, popular channels from one of the leading media and entertainment companies in India is now under IBCAP’s protection

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) today announced the addition of its latest member, Star US LLC, an affiliate of The Walt Disney Company. IBCAP’s broad anti-piracy protection services and solutions will now cover the Disney Star channels that are highly popular in the U.S. with the South Asian diaspora. This move will further strengthen IBCAP’s protection of popular channels from India by adding channels, including:

Star Plus

Star Bharat

Star Gold

Star Gold Romance

Vijay TV

Vijay Super

Asianet Asianet Plus

Asianet Movies

Star Maa TV

Star Maa Movies

Star Maa Gold

Star Maa Music

Star Jalsha Jalsha Movies

Star Pravah

Pravah Picture

Star Suvarna

Suvarna Plus

Life OK

With a television network that reaches more than 700 million viewers in nine different languages every month and a popular streaming platform (Disney+ Hotstar), Disney Star joins an impressive list of IBCAP members in the fight against piracy. As part of its membership, IBCAP will provide anti-piracy protection for the organization’s linear and VoD content, including popular films and series.



“We are pleased to welcome Disney Star as our newest member,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. “Star is a highly recognized brand not only in India, but also throughout South Asian communities in the U.S. We are confident that we will have similar success in removing or disrupting illegal streams of Star content as we have done for other IBCAP members.”

For more information about IBCAP membership and its benefits, visit https://www.ibcap.org/membership.



About IBCAP

International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy, Inc. (IBCAP) is a coalition of leading international and U.S. content owners, broadcasters and distributors representing more than 190 television channels from the U.S. and around the world. As the largest anti-piracy organization focused on illicit services offering multicultural content, the non-profit organization proactively monitors and identifies unauthorized video services, collects evidence and assists with legal actions and criminal investigations against organizations and individuals engaging in pirate activities. IBCAP coordinates with government agencies and law enforcement both in the U.S. and abroad, reports suspected infringers to the appropriate authorities, initiates investigations and promotes the prosecution of persons or companies who participate in the illegal distribution of its members’ video content. More information is available at www.IBCAP.org. Follow us on LinkedIn.

