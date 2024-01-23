InventHelp Inventor Develops Advanced Automotive Security Feature (AJD-168)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wanted to provide motorists with an immediate indication of detected trouble at a parked car or truck,” said an inventor, from Jonesboro, Ga., “so I invented THE CATCH-ALL CAMERA. My design enables the owner to take immediate action and call the police if needed.”

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to detect an automotive security issue even when away from the vehicle. It also ensures that video evidence is recorded if needed. As a result, it increases safety and security and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-AJD-168, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.