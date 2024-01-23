Bitcoin University™ has released “The Book of Bitcoin” to Educate the World
“The Book of Bitcoin”
As Bitcoin grows another 100% in 2023, a new book covers all aspects of the digital phenomenonMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitcoin University™ (https://bitcoinuniversity.org/), a recognized source for Bitcoin education since 2015, this book serves as an educational tool for those seeking to understand the intricacies of Bitcoin. The publication coincides with a remarkable period in Bitcoin's history, where its value saw a remarkable increase, doubling in 2023 alone. This trend in the digital asset market is anticipated to persist into 2024 and beyond.
"The Book of Bitcoin" (https://thebookofbitcoin.org/) arrives at a time when Bitcoin is gaining increasing recognition from major investment firms. For instance, BlackRock, which previously expressed skepticism about Bitcoin, is now preparing Bitcoin Spot ETFs for 2024. This shift in the financial industry's attitude towards Bitcoin signifies its growing importance and potential.
Professor Evander Smart of Bitcoin University™ highlights that the book is especially beneficial for new investors curious about Bitcoin's technological revolution. He notes that over 100 million people globally have already engaged with Bitcoin investments, experiencing its impact on their financial portfolios.
The book aims to provide an accessible introduction to Bitcoin, covering its origins, technology, and its role as an innovative financial instrument. It's particularly designed for individuals who are aware of Bitcoin's existence but seek a deeper understanding of its functioning and potential.
Bitcoin University, known for its online courses on Bitcoin since 2015, emphasizes the educational value of "The Book of Bitcoin." It contrasts Bitcoin's growth with that of traditional assets like gold, which saw an 8% increase in the same timeframe.
Available in PDF and audiobook formats, "The Book of Bitcoin" can be found at TheBookofBitcoin.org, with a 25% discount offered for a limited period. This book is presented as a comprehensive guide for anyone looking to grasp the significance of what many consider the most notable invention and investment opportunity of the 21st century.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_jzzOqBX9N6Qpxw3HpMWlK86FyrQ4vj5/view
