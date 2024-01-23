Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,658 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Coverall Garment (ACC-146)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I thought there should be a way to prevent the upper portion of a coverall garment from touching the floor when using the restroom,” said an inventor, from Detroit, Mich., “so I invented the OUTBACKS. My design would save time and keep the garment clean and germ free.”

The invention provides an improved design for workwear overalls or coveralls. In doing so, it saves time and effort when using the restroom. As a result, it increases comfort and sanitation and it prevents the garment from being contaminated. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear overalls or coveralls for work. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-ACC-146, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.


Primary Logo

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Coverall Garment (ACC-146)

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more