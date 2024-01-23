Total Skin and Wellness Brings Cutting-Edge Laser Services to San Clemente, California

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Skin and Wellness is proud to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art aesthetic laser studio in San Clemente, California. Total Skin and Wellness aims to revolutionize the cosmetic industry by offering advanced laser services using the Asclepion PicoStar ® and MeDioStar ® systems, backed by Astanza Laser.

With a commitment to providing the latest and most effective treatments, Total Skin and Wellness specializes in laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, and a range of other advanced cosmetic services. The Asclepion PicoStar® and MeDioStar® lasers are at the forefront of technological innovation, ensuring precision, safety, and exceptional results for clients seeking to restore and enhance their skin.

Tiffany Vandersloot, owner of Total Skin and Wellness, expressed her enthusiasm for the studio's launch, stating, "We are thrilled to bring the latest advancements in laser technology to San Clemente. Our goal is to provide our clients with top-notch services that deliver exceptional results, and we believe our laser technology will set a new standard for cosmetic procedures in our community."

Total Skin and Wellness takes pride in offering a diverse range of advanced cosmetic services. Harnessing the power of the PicoStar® laser's picosecond technology, they deliver swift and effective tattoo removal, while the MeDioStar® laser offers a revolutionary approach to long-lasting hair reduction. From personalized skin resurfacing to pigmentation correction, the studio's skilled professionals are dedicated to helping clients achieve their unique aesthetic goals.

About Total Skin and Wellness

Total Skin and Wellness is a premier laser studio located in San Clemente, California, specializing in advanced laser services using the Asclepion PicoStar® and MeDioStar® systems. The studio is dedicated to providing clients with cutting-edge solutions for laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, and a variety of advanced cosmetic services.

For more information about Total Skin and Wellness, visit their website totalskinandwellness.com or contact them at (949) 229-2722. Keep up to date with their latest discounts and promotions by following them on Instagram and Facebook . You can visit Total Skin and Wellness at 647 Camino De Los Mares, #104 San Clemente, CA 92673.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza Laser is the provider of FDA-cleared, medical-grade laser devices for tattoo removal, hair removal, and other aesthetic laser procedures. Our powerful product line comprises the Trinity , Duality Signature , Eternity TSR , MeDioStar ® , PicoStar ® , DermaBlate ® , and QuadroStarPro YELLOW laser machines. Astanza offers an unbeatable support system through The Astanza Experience , which consists of our 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Clinical Support, and unique Business Builder System. This all-encompassing system guides laser businesses every step of the way, providing a complete range of training, service, marketing, and business strategies. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading aesthetic industry organizations, including Aesthetic Everything and MyFaceMyBody. Astanza is also certified as a Great Place to Work ™, ranks #33 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ and #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in Texas™.