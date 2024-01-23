CSL Recognized as Top Employer for Young People for Third Consecutive Year

MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CSL Group (“CSL”), a global leader in responsible marine transportation services, is proud to announce its third consecutive recognition as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People. This acknowledgment underscores CSL's ongoing commitment to offering a dynamic and rewarding workplace for young maritime professionals.



Guided by a culture that values excellence, diversity, and innovation, CSL continues to spearhead initiatives that empower the development and growth of individuals in the early stages of their careers. The company's progressive approach and workplace programs play a pivotal role in attracting and retaining top young talent, including cadets and interns who make up approximately 10% of CSL's workforce each year.

"We thrive on the energy and fresh perspectives young professionals bring to our ships and offices, and provide them with a platform to explore innovative ideas," remarks Stéphanie Aubourg, CSL's Chief Human Resources Officer. "We’re committed to cultivating a multi-generational workplace that not only fosters their ability to succeed, but also to work with purpose and make a meaningful impact in the maritime industry."

CSL offers various opportunities for young people, including paid internships, summer jobs, co-op positions onshore, and a cadet and sponsorship program for aspiring seafarers. Once hired by CSL, young employees benefit from individual development plans, career advancement opportunities, training and development programs, tuition reimbursement, and paid learning hours.

"We understand the pivotal role young professionals play in shaping the future of our company and industry and are honoured to be once again named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People,” noted Ms. Aubourg. “We’re committed to providing a supportive and inclusive workplace that promotes the growth and development of the next generation of maritime talent."

Canada's Top Employers for Young People recognize employers that offer the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people. Evaluation criteria include attraction and retention programs, mentorship and training programs and career management programs.

The CSL Group is the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with divisions operating throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

