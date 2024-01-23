InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Cooler to Stabilize Drinks (ACC-134)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I transported a cooler full of drinks and food on an ATV and some of the beverages exploded. I thought there should be a better way,” said an inventor, from Kenai, Alaska, “so I invented the COOLER CADDY. My design would help to prevent messes and drink waste within a cooler while traveling.”



The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep beverage bottles and cans cold and stabilized within a cooler. In doing so, it helps prevent beverage cans and bottles from exploding and creating a mess. It also increases organization and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers, outdoor enthusiasts, campers, ATV riders, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.




