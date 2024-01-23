Extensiv Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central) — delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management — today announced completion of the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance. SOC 2 is considered the premier data security standard for protecting data from unauthorized access for Software as a Service (SaaS) providers. The third-party audit verifies the effectiveness of the internal controls and security protocols used by Extensiv to manage customer data based on the applicable Trust Services Criteria (TSC), including Security, Availability, and Confidentiality.



The SOC 2 Type II audit evaluates controls and processes over an extended period to determine whether controls function as intended. Extensiv’s audit was conducted for the period of July 31, 2023 to October 31, 2023 by MJD Advisors, a CPA firm specializing in SOC reports, and Drata, a leading security and compliance automation platform. A report detailing the findings of Extensiv’s audit is available at https://trust.extensiv.com .

By September of 2023, last year had already surpassed 2022 data breaches by more than 17%, making cyber security an even larger focus for many companies. In fact, the Identity Theft Research Center called out small and midsize companies in the Supply Chain as particularly hard hit by data breaches and leaks considering the impact they have on other organizations in the larger business ecosystem. Because of the reliance on these companies, ensuring secure and reliable software to the critical logistics infrastructure is more important than ever.

“Completing the SOC Type II Compliance audit underscores Extensiv’s overall commitment to security best practices and reinforces our position as a leader constantly investing in scalability, efficiency, and reliability for our customers,” said Sheridan Richey, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Extensiv. “Everyday, our web application firewall (WAF) inspects more than 25 million requests and blocks out more than 16,500 malicious requests per day. Last year alone, we blocked more than 4,000,000 malicious requests. Validated by external third parties, our system can scale to manage billions of requests while keeping our customers' data secure. Extensiv’s commitment to protecting customer assets and networks remains a top priority as we help our customers scale throughout their growth journey.”

Extensiv’s platform connects brands, warehouses, and 3PLs to create a seamless fulfillment workflow that streamlines the management of orders, fulfillment, and inventory. Through its network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse, order, and inventory management platforms, Extensiv enables merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations.

The news follows a year of incredible momentum for Extensiv, including its win of the 2023 Top Software & Tech Awards in Supply Chain Visibility, Warehouse Automation, and WMS/TMS categories; its release of the Extensiv Advanced Sales Analytics Dashboard ; results of a record breaking order volume year depicted through its Market Insights release; its announcement of the Spring 2024 Extensiv Supply Chain Scholarship recipients; and the winners of its inaugural customer awards program during the 2023 Extensiv Edge user conference.

About Extensiv

