Misericordia University Students and Staff Travel to Jamaica for Service Trip

For more than 20 years Misericordia University, with the exception of COVID, has traveled to Jamaica for Service

Dallas Twp., PA, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 20 years, Misericordia University’s Mission, Ministry, and Service office traveled to Jamaica for a service trip with staff and students. This year they embarked on their trip during winter break from January 3rd to the 10th.

The week-long service trip took six Misericordia students and two staff members through Jamaica, volunteering with the Diocese of Mandeville. During the trip, the students and staff worked with a variety of groups, including Gift of Hope of the Mustard Seed Communities in Spur Tree, Missionaries of the Poor in Golden Springs, Annunciation Early Childhood Institution in Hayes, and St. Philomena Basic School in Portland Cottage, and Missionaries of Charity in Balaclava.

Sophomore Biology and Chemistry Major Victoria Pellew spoke highly of the service trip. She said, "This experience was life-changing for me. I was able to connect with new people, help others, and learn about the hardships Jamaicans go through every day."

Pellew and the others on the trip participated in an array of services, including assisting in the building of a home and visiting with the elderly, children and disabled.

Olivia Spencer, a Junior Occupational Therapy Major, also had a great experience with this service trip. She said, "My overall experience from this trip was amazing. Not only did I have tons of fun, but I experienced so many new things and got a taste of reality in Jamaica. I was able to interact with some of the happiest people and see some things that really changed my perspectives."

Lindsey Riddell, Assistant Director of Mission, Ministry and Service Office, mentioned how these service trips changed the lives of the students that attended. "I really value this specific group of student volunteers, as they were not only fully present to the people of Jamaica they were serving but also so supportive of each other. Many of them witnessed a new type of poverty during this trip, which resulted in self-reflection and a deeper understanding of global citizenship."

