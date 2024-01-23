DigiKey Renews Platinum Level Sponsorship of Women in Electronics

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced today it has renewed its annual sponsorship with a Platinum Level investment for Women in Electronics (WE), a community of leaders at all stages of their careers dedicated to expanding the opportunities for women in the fast-paced electronics Industry.



“We are proud to sponsor Women in Electronics as they are a key resource in DigiKey’s ongoing efforts to advance women in the electronics and technology industries,” said Linda Johnson, executive vice president of operations at DigiKey. “Since partnering with the organization we’ve seen firsthand the benefits that their mentoring program, leadership training, speaker series and experienced network provide to everyone working to elevate female leaders here at DigiKey and throughout the industry.”

“We are quite honored to be in close alignment with DigiKey, as their leadership exudes a forward thinking, growth mindset, which is essential for driving innovation moving forward,” said Jackie Mattox, founder & CEO of Women in Electronics.

WE is a 501(c)3 public charity which provides leadership growth and development, mentorship, networking, thought-leadership events and resources that advance results in gender parity in the electronics industry.

DigiKey launched a local chapter of Women in Electronics in 2018, which is not only open to all DigiKey employees, but anyone in the local community that desires access to experts, tools, resources and support to empower and develop women leaders in the workplace.

About Women in Electronics

Women in Electronics (WE) was founded in 2017 by an Executive Team based in the electronics industry to offer a sense of community, develop together, and unite with colleagues to advance results in gender parity in the industry, and has since expanded to the industrial industry, digital supply chain, and all markets utilizing technology. WE is encompassing of anyone who wants to be a part of their mission and promotes most of their events and programs under the concept of WE United to encourage everyone to participate in their four organizational goals to empower, advocate, develop, and celebrate members, providing leadership growth and development, mentorship, networking, thought-leadership events, and career resources. WE is supported by leading industry organizations and reaches its community through virtual events, an annual Summit, and local chapters throughout the US and Europe, with plans to reach a broader global community. To learn more about Women in Electronics, visit www.womeninelectronics.com.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.3 million components from over 2,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

