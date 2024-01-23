Physician Collaborators Now Supporting Telehealth Nurse Practitioners

The company has taken a significant step forward in healthcare delivery by extending its services to include telehealth support for nurse practitioners

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician Collaborators, a leading provider of collaborative physician services for nurse practitioners (NPs), is excited to announce its expansion to support telehealth NPs across the United States. This move signifies a significant commitment to increasing access to quality healthcare in underserved areas, particularly in “healthcare deserts” where patients often face geographic and logistical barriers to receiving care.

“Our service seamlessly connects independent nurse practitioners with a network of collaborative physicians, ensuring comprehensive and patient-centered care for all,” says Michael Harris, spokesperson for Physician Collaborators. “By expanding our support to telehealth NPs, we can further bridge the gap in access to care for millions of Americans, especially those living in rural or remote communities.”

Physician Collaborators currently offers collaboration services for NPs practicing in 30 states across the country, with the specific specialties available varying based on state regulations. The company boasts a network of experienced and board-certified physicians specializing in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Urgent Care, and Psychiatry, each with over a decade of experience supervising and supporting advanced practice providers.

This expansion into telehealth aligns with the growing trend of virtual healthcare delivery, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth has proven to be an effective tool for improving access to care, particularly for individuals facing transportation challenges or living in areas with limited healthcare resources. By offering collaborative support to telehealth NPs, Physician Collaborators empowers these providers to deliver high-quality, comprehensive care to patients regardless of their location.

“Our goal is to increase access and break down barriers to care, in order to reach historically underserved patient populations across the US,” emphasizes Harris. “Telehealth NPs play a crucial role in expanding healthcare reach, and we are proud to support them in their endeavors.”

Physician Collaborators understands the unique challenges and considerations associated with telehealth practice. The company provides its telehealth NP partners with the necessary resources and support to ensure they can effectively and confidently deliver care remotely. This includes:

• Seamless technology integration: Physician Collaborators utilizes a HIPAA-compliant platform that facilitates secure communication and collaboration between NPs and collaborating physicians.

• Flexible scheduling: NPs can access collaborative support on-demand, ensuring patients receive timely and efficient care.

• Regulatory guidance: Physician Collaborators helps NPs navigate the complex web of state and federal regulations surrounding telehealth practice.

• Comprehensive clinical support: Collaborative physicians provide NPs with expert guidance on diagnosis, treatment plans, and complex patient cases.

By offering access to a network of experienced physicians, robust technology solutions, and ongoing support, Physician Collaborators empowers telehealth NPs to provide high-quality care to patients in need, regardless of where they live. This expansion signals a commitment to bridging the healthcare access gap and ensuring comprehensive, patient-centered care for all Americans.

To learn more about Physician Collaborators and its telehealth support services for NPs, please visit the company website at https://www.physiciancollaborators.com/about-us.

About Physician Collaborators

Physician Collaborators is a group of board-certified physicians actively practicing Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Emergency Medicine and Psychiatry. Each of the doctors has over a decade of experience supervising Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants and has a desire to help advanced practitioners succeed in their independent medical practices.

Physician Collaborators provides collaboration services for NPs in the following states: CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, ME, MD, MA, MO, NE, NJ, NM, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WY (depending on the specifics of nursing practice).

The company offers free quotes to interested NPs.

