Greenhouse Heaters Market Hits to Reach a CAGR of 5.9% by 2031 | Latest Research Report for Business Growth

Owing to rise in agriculture business the global greenhouse heater market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenhouse heaters are used to provide a comfortable environment for plants and extend their life in cold climates. They are devices that maintain a constant temperature without releasing harmful substances to plants. Greenhouse heaters are used in greenhouses to maximize crop productivity or profit.

A greenhouse heater is a heating system that can keep a greenhouse at a constant temperature. Some agricultural seedlings and flowering plants can survive and thrive in all four seasons, provided the greenhouse temperature is kept constant.

The greenhouse heaters market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

By Heater Type -

Electric

Gas

Paraffin

By Application -

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major players profiled in the greenhouse heaters market analysis include Agra Tech, Inc., BioGreen GmbH, Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas, Hotbox International, International Greenhouse Company, KING, ELECTRICAL MFG. CO., L.B. White Company, Roberts Gordon and Siebring Manufacturing.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

•By type, the electric heaters segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.

• By application, the plastic greenhouse segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

• By size, the large segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

• Region-wise, Europe is anticipated to dominate the global greenhouse heaters market share throughout the study period.

