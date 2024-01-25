CouncilONE Advisors Awards Lynnette Ariathurai with Reid Neubert Founder Award
The Reid Neubert Founder Award recognizes the member who has demonstrated dedication to the growth and overall impact of the Council for the prior year.
Lynnette shows commendable dedication to the Council”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CouncilONE Advisors, the Bay Area’s premier business-to-business networking association for experienced professionals is pleased to announce the 2024 winner of the Reid Neubert Founder Award is Lynnette Ariathurai. Ms. Ariathurai is the founder of The Law Office of Lynnette Ariathurai, A Professional Corporation, located in Fremont, CA.
— Eliane Selwan
The award’s recipient is elected by members of CouncilONE. It recognizes the member who has demonstrated dedication to the growth and overall impact of the council for the prior calendar year. Ms. Ariathurai has worked diligently as Membership Chair of CouncilONE’s South Bay Group, successfully recruiting many new candidates to the Group in 2023.
“I vote for Lynnette Ariathurai. Lynnette shows commendable dedication to the Council, helping grow our network, is always happy to collaborate, and connect people together. She introduced me to CouncilONE and spoke so passionately about the group, I could not but say yes to join (she was right). She definitely deserves the award for this year,” says Eliane Selwan, a new member of the South Bay Group.
####
About CouncilONE Advisors
CouncilONE is a collaborative forum for experienced advisors and consultants who want to Connect, Collaborate and Grow with other trusted professionals to provide a wide range of services and expertise to Bay Area businesses. Our members are highly knowledgeable in the areas of Accounting, Banking, Financial Services, Human Resources, Insurance, Marketing, Real Estate, Recruiting, Sales, Technology, and Legal Matters, and more.
As CouncilONE members, we share leads and refer business opportunities, but most of all, we network to build trusted relationships and serve our clients.
Jonathan Leidy CFA | CFP® | AIF®
Portico Wealth Advisors
+1 415-925-8700
jonathan@porticowealth.com