Sipp Industries Announces Distribution Agreement for Patented SinuSave® CBD Nasal Spray

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sipp Industries, Inc. (OTC: SIPC), a trailblazing corporation, renowned for its innovation in the manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products within the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with SinuSave® for its SinuSave® CBD Nasal Spray products.

SinuSave® CBD Nasal Spray, offering a range of patented CBD nasal spray products in 500mg and 1000mg strengths, is poised to transform the wellness industry. Through this strategic partnership, SIPP Industries solidifies its commitment to offering cutting-edge, premium-grade products to consumers seeking innovative health solutions.

SinuSave® CBD is proven to be 'bacteriostatic' and 'bactericidal.' The spray consists of CBD combined with a patented composition of nine essential oils. CBD may provide relief from pain and symptoms associated with allergies, colds, sinusitis, and discomfort resulting from air pollution. SinuSave® CBD is the only all-natural drug-free patented product specifically designed for daily nasal hygiene of its type.

"This partnership with SinuSave® represents an exciting leap forward for SIPP Industries," said Jakob Jorgensen, CEO of SIPP Industries. "We are incredibly proud to align ourselves with a product that has the potential to transform the well-being of individuals seeking advanced, effective solutions for nasal health. The patent-pending, nano-emulsified CBD technology showcased in SinuSave's nasal spray is a game-changer, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of its distribution," Jorgensen concluded.

SinuSave® CBD Nasal Spray offers a unique fusion of innovation and wellness. It leverages the benefits of Original SinuSave®, which has been supporting nasal health since 2017, in a novel application of cannabidiol. Its proprietary formulation demonstrates the dedication of both SIPP Industries and SinuSave® to pioneering accessible, high-quality products that cater to the evolving needs of consumers.

"The SinuSave® CBD Nasal Spray is set to revolutionize how individuals approach nasal health. With our distribution agreement with SIPP Industries, we are excited to reach more consumers and make a positive impact on their well-being," stated Lou Lobel, President of SinuSave®. "This strategic partnership is poised to empower consumers seeking alternative, natural solutions for nasal care. It showcases a shared commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence in the wellness landscape," added Lobel.

The global nasal spray market was valued at $24.5 billion in 2022 and expect to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% according to Verified Market Research.

SIPP Industries will be responsible for the sales, marketing, and distribution of the products. The product line will soon be available for purchase both online and through retail stores. Additionally, the Company is actively pursuing international distribution opportunities for SinuSave®.

About Sipp Industries, Inc.

Sipp Industries is a multifaceted corporation specializing in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products within the cannabis industry.

Website: https://sippindustries.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SippIndustries

Twitter: @SippIndustries

About SinuSave®

Actual Natural Health & Wellness Products, Inc., dba SinuSave®, is an innovative player in the global nasal spray market. The company specializes in developing the SinuSave® product line, featuring a patented, all-natural, drug-free nasal hygiene spray. This unique product is crafted from a blend of essential oils designed to clear nasal passages and relieve congestion without causing irritation.

For more information about SinuSave® and its family of drug free nasal sprays please visit https://sinusave.com/.

