Airlines Market Size to Reach $735 Billion Globally by 2030: Latest Report by Vantage Market Research
Airlines Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, and Opportunities Analysis by 2030.UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Vantage Market Research, the global Airlines Market is estimated to be valued at USD 735 billion by 2030, with an exponential growth of 3.6% in the next seven years.
In recent years, there has been significant growth in the airline industry. This growth is driven by various factors such as the ease of reaching destinations without any physical barriers, fast transportation at affordable prices, increased private sector involvement and investments, growing business interactions resulting in greater demand for non-scheduled flights, higher levels of exports and imports, and an increase in freight traffic.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players.
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyses penetration across mature segments of the markets.
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.
4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation.
5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.
6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.
The market growth for this industry is primarily driven by the efficiency and affordability of air transport compared to other modes of transportation. Airways are the fastest and most reliable means of transporting goods worldwide. They are commonly used for small parcels and mail, and heavy goods are transported via airways when time is of the essence. Additionally, the increasing popularity of air travel for passengers contributes to the market growth. Many people now perceive airways as a superior transportation option to roadways and railways due to similar costs and significant time savings.
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
Several variables impact the development of the airline market. Some of these factors include
• The middle class, increased income, and tourism growth have boosted airlines globally, as evidenced by the success of low-cost carriers like Ryanair and EasyJet.
• Globalization has driven a surge in international trade, necessitating efficient transportation of goods, with Airlines like FedEx and UPS stepping up to fulfill the growing demand.
• Policies promoting air travel liberalization result in increased choices, lower fares, and better connectivity, as seen in the growth of low-cost carriers in Europe through the Open Skies policy.
• Rapid urbanization in emerging markets increases demand for air travel, creating growth opportunities for Airlines catering to the growing middle-class population.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬
• By Type of Transport, the Domestic segment accounted for the growth of the airline market in 2022.
• By Application, the Passenger segment led the airline market in 2022.
• The market was ruled by North America in 2022, with a revenue share of 42.5%.
• The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
• Technology has transformed the airline industry by improving customer experience and operational efficiency, such as biometric facial recognition for quicker boarding and enhanced security.
• Airlines prioritize sustainability and eco-friendly practices, such as using fuel-efficient aircraft, sustainable aviation fuels, and reducing single-use plastics onboard to address climate change and environmental impact. Qantas Airways has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 by testing flights with a blend of biofuel and conventional fuel.
• Airlines are investing in personalized services, such as virtual windows in first-class, to enhance customer experience and gather customer preferences through data analytics for personalized recommendations.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The Airlines market operates in a highly competitive environment, where companies strive to capture a larger market share and attract more customers. To achieve this, Airlines employ key strategies to differentiate themselves and gain a competitive edge. These include:
• Companies like Southwest Airlines employ a low-cost strategy, appealing to price-sensitive travelers by offering affordable fares through streamlined operations.
• Companies like Emirates Airlines offer luxury amenities, such as onboard showers and lounges, to provide an exceptional travel experience.
• Companies like Qatar Airways have expanded their route network, attracting more customers and increasing market share.
• Airline companies join alliances or partnerships to expand their coverage and provide more destination options to customers through seamless collaboration.
• Companies invest in technologies, services, and amenities to enhance the overall customer experience; Japan Airlines achieves this through exceptional customer service and comfort amenities such as high-quality meals and advanced entertainment systems.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Air France KLM (France)
• American Airlines Group (U.S.)
• ANA Holdings (Japan)
• British Airways (UK)
• Delta Air Lines (U.S.)
• Deutsche Lufthansa (Germany)
• Hainan Airlines (China)
• Japan Airlines (Japan)
• LATAM Airlines Group (Chile)
• Qantas Airways (Australia)
• Ryanair Holdings PLC (Ireland)
• Singapore Airlines (Singapore)
• Southwest Airlines (U.S.)
• Thai Airways International PCL (Thailand)
• United Continental Holdings (U.S.)
• WestJet Airlines (Canada)
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• In July 2023, as it prepares to launch international services, India's newest airline, Akasa Air, plans to hire up to 800 additional employees by the end of this fiscal year.
• In October 2022, in an effort to increase the size of its fleet, Alaska Airlines placed an order for 52 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. According to the Airlines, its entire mainline fleet will be made up of Boeing aircraft by the end of 2023.
• In September 2022, The US Navy awarded Lockheed Martin a firm-fixed contract to build 12 Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters for the Royal Australian Navy. The OEM will deliver these 12 helicopters between mid-2025 and mid-2026.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
• Domestic
• International
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Passenger
• Freight
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• The domestic segment expressed the most significant market growth in 2022.
• The reason for this is the large number of people who travel from one place to another within a country daily for work and various other reasons.
• Additionally, there is a significant amount of domestic freight flights as these flights transport mail, packages, and other items for quick delivery within the country.
𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• Passengers accounted for the potential market growth in 2022 owing to the increased disposable income, affordable airfares, improved connectivity, and changing travel preferences.
• Furthermore, the growth of the tourism industry has had a direct impact on the passenger segment of the airline market.
• As more people travel for leisure, Airlines have experienced increased service demand.
• Similarly, business travel has also contributed to the growth of the passenger segment as companies expand their operations globally, and executives need to travel frequently for meetings or conferences.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• The Asia Pacific region mentioned the largest market share in 2022 owing to its substantial population and the increased air travel in countries such as China, India, and Russia.
• Additionally, the growth in this sector can be attributed to the Gulf region, where the high capacity of oil production results in cost-effectiveness when transportation distances are relatively short.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬
Since VMR establishment, we have been supporting the global expansion of companies through the sale of overseas market research reports. With offices in 6 countries around the world, we provide a one-stop shop with approximately 100,000 research materials published by over 250 overseas affiliated research companies. Aiming to be a global leading company in market information sales, we deliver truly valuable information to our customers in order to contribute to the development of companies and society.
