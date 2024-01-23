Crisis Group’s EU Watch List: 10 Cases Where the EU can Build Peace in 2024

On 31 January 2024, Crisis Group will launch the EU Watch List 2024, the yearly publication identifying ten countries and regions at risk of conflict or escalation of violence, where a stronger engagement and early action-driven or supported by the EU and its member states could help generate stronger prospects for peace and stability.

The Watch List 2024 includes a President’s Take on global trends, followed by detailed conflict analysis and EU-targeted recommendations on the ten following cases:

Afghanistan, Egypt, Guatemala, Israel/Palestine, Kosovo/Serbia, Philippines, the Sahel, Somalia, Ukraine, and Venezuela.

The briefing will start with a moderated high-level panel between Peter Wagner, Head of Service, Foreign Policy Instruments, European Commission and Comfort Ero, Group’s President and CEO, discussing ‘The EU in a Year of Crises’. A second panel will feature senior Crisis Group staff who will present Crisis Group’s Watch List 2024 in more detail, what the EU should watch in 2024 and unpack some of the Watch List’s main recommendations for the EU. Both panels will be followed by a short Q&A exchange with the audience.