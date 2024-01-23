Dark Spirits Market Poised for Growth Amidst Changing Consumer Preferences.

Dark Spirits Market

Craft Spirits Surge: Global Dark Spirits Market to Reach $129.1 Billion by 2027, Fueled by Transparency and Organic Trends.

High entry barrier, low brand loyalty, and high price sensitivity amongst consumers in developing regions remain the major challenges for the dark spirits players operating in the Asia-Pacific region.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Dark Spirits Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The dark spirits market size was valued at $87.2 billion in 2019, and is projected reach $129.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027.

In recent years, the global dark spirits market has experienced remarkable growth, with a particular focus on craft spirits, notably whiskey and brandy. Craft spirits, valued for their transparency in distilling, have seen a 26% volume sales surge in 2019, surpassing 80 million liters in the U.S. alone, as reported by the American Craft Spirits Association.

Key Highlights:

The craft movement, emphasizing transparency and innovation, has propelled the number of craft distillers to over 2,000 globally, fostering expertise and knowledge.

Clean label and organic trends have influenced the market, with launches like Waterford Distillery's organic whiskey and Neisson's organic certified rum catering to conscious consumers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted on-trade sales globally due to lockdowns and HORECA closures, posing challenges for the dark spirits industry.

Global Market Segmentation:

Type: Whiskey, Rum, Brandy

Distribution Channel: On Trade, Off Trade

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

Key Findings:

Asia-Pacific dominates the global dark spirits market share, expected to retain its position.

Whiskey leads in market share, poised for further growth.

On trade segment is projected to gain market share, with an estimated CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

North America anticipated to grow with a moderate CAGR of 4.2%.

Major Players:

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi Group Holdings, Kirin Holdings, Diageo, Suntory Holdings, Pernod Ricard, Bacardi Limited, LT Group, Inc (Tanduay), The Brown–Forman Corporation, and Rémy Cointreau.

With increased awareness and consciousness, consumers are scrutinizing food as well as beverages labels these days, with alcohol being no exception. Clean label, organic, natural, no additives, and GMO-free alcohol, including dark spirits have been successfully launched in the market. For instance, Waterford Distillery released Ireland’s first organic whiskey GAIA 1.1 priced at $110. Similarly, Neisson launched organic certified rum. With more players entering the organic market, the market for organic dark spirits is anticipated to gain high traction with new flavors and offerings to lure consumers.

The global dark spirits industry has been slightly impacted amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lockdown and widespread restrictions across the world. The on trade sales of dark spirits have nosedived across the world, owing to the closure of HORECA industry across the world. Furthermore, recent development in resurgence of the second wave of coronavirus in Europe and North America is one of the major challenges the industry is expected to face in the coming days.

