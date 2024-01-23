US Payments Forum Announces 2024 Steering Committee

Committee comprised of payments luminaries from top organizations will guide Forum priorities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum today announces its 2024 Steering Committee and officers. The group is the cornerstone of the organization, serving as a leadership entity within the Forum. Their work is essential in achieving the Forum’s mission to enable the efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies in the U.S. market and beyond. The group is comprised of payments leaders representing top global and domestic payment networks, merchants, issuers, acquirers and industry suppliers.



The following members have been elected as Steering Committee officers for 2024:

Chair: Keri Crane, Jack Henry

Vice chair: Joe Vasterling, Best Buy

Treasurer: Itai Sela, B2 Payments Solutions

Secretary: Manish Nathwani, SHAZAM

The newly elected and returning 2024 U.S. Payments Forum Steering Committee members are:

Troy Bernard, Discover Financial Services Roberto Cárdenas, Global Payments Andrew Patania, Elavon Heather Hatch, PAX Technology Keri Crane, Jack Henry™ Berke Baydu, Mastercard Deborah Baxley, PayGility Advisors Lauren Helt, American Express Trent Addington, Walmart Manish Nathwani, SHAZAM Astrid Wang-Reboud, Visa Inc. Scott Haney, Woodforest National Bank Nick Pisarev, Giesecke+Devrient Itai Sela, B2 Payments Solutions Maureen Elworthy, J.P. Morgan Joe Vasterling, Best Buy Co. Inc. Erica Humiston, Target Mike Yu, UnionPay International Mike Lindberg, CHS Inc. Lillie Platko, FIS / NYCE Roberta Braum, Starbucks Sara Walsh, Bank of America Chris Roberts, Wells Fargo Tony Morosini, P97 Networks, LLC



“We’re thrilled to welcome this distinguished group of professionals to our Steering Committee. Their unwavering commitment to the industry is the driving force behind the Forum’s work,” said Devon Rohrer, managing director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “In this era of digital acceleration, we embrace the opportunity to shape a more secure, inclusive and seamless payments landscape. Our forum thrives on the diversity of thought, the depth of expertise and the shared commitment of industry leaders who come together to drive progress. We look forward to working with our new and returning Steering Committee members to ensure that the payments ecosystem welcomes innovation and rises above potential challenges in the year ahead.”

The Steering Committee guides the Forum’s priorities and its working committees , spanning ATM, Communication and Education, Debit Routing, Electric Vehicle (EV) Open Payments, Mobile and Touchless Payments, Payments Fraud, Petroleum, Testing and Certification and Transit Contactless Open Payments. Some of the Forum’s activities include identifying and providing guidance on implementation challenges, developing best practices for the implementation of payments technologies, providing industry education and creating deliverables such as white papers and webinars for industry stakeholders.

Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in upcoming Forum projects can visit the Secure Technology Alliance’s website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members will have access to activities within the U.S. Payments Forum and additional Alliance-affiliated organizations.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance , an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum , Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org .