DAC Beachcroft selects Intapp Collaboration & Content to modernize the work experience

International legal business chooses Intapp software to enhance knowledge management using Microsoft 365 applications

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that DAC Beachcroft, a leading international legal business, has selected Intapp Collaboration & Content to enhance knowledge management firmwide.



Intapp Collaboration & Content will transform DAC Beachcroft’s Microsoft 365 platform into a personalized, matter-centric collaboration and intelligent file management solution. Designed specifically for the way law firms operate, Intapp Collaboration & Content simplifies collaboration, enhances compliance, automates governance, and helps firms deliver better client outcomes. Alignment with Microsoft applications will boost productivity and focus for DAC Beachcroft professionals by eliminating the need to switch between platforms when managing documents and communications.

“We are looking to better leverage the investment we’ve made in Microsoft 365 tools to align us with how we believe our lawyers will use AI innovations like Microsoft Copilot,” said David Aird, IT Director at DAC Beachcroft. “The work Intapp is doing to deliver legal-specific modern work tools in partnership with Microsoft will help us safely drive innovation across the firm.”

DAC Beachcroft is joining Intapp’s Legal Modern Work Consortium to drive next-generation collaboration. The program will help them improve how information is managed within the firm, with the goal of increasing client satisfaction and internal efficiency. Additionally, the firm will help Intapp build best practices for how modern legal work will be supported by document management technology.

“We're excited to expand our work with DAC Beachcroft,” said Pat Archbold, General Manager, Collaboration & Content at Intapp. “Intapp Collaboration & Content will help DAC Beachcroft better leverage its Microsoft 365 applications to facilitate more modern ways of working and prepare the firm to take advantage of future AI innovations.”

A long-time Intapp client, DAC Beachcroft currently uses Intapp DealCloud and Intapp Time. These solutions leverage AI to manage complex relationship networks and modernize timekeeping practices, respectively. Intapp integrations will help the firm further streamline its business processes and improve the user experience by giving firm members easy access to data across firm systems.

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,350 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

