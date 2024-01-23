Industry-Recognized Technology Leader Joins DLH as Strategic Advisor

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of digital transformation and cybersecurity, science research and development, and systems engineering and integration, today announced that Cora Carmody has been appointed to a strategic advisory role for the Company. In this new role, Ms. Carmody will provide insight to executive management on driving enterprise architecture optimization and efficiencies, enhancing cybersecurity strategies, and developing technology-based value propositions for organic growth.



Ms. Carmody previously served as Chief Information Officer at SAIC and Jacobs Engineering, both industry leading information technology solutions providers. She has extensive experience in emerging technology applications, risk assessments and management, and governance, and has worked throughout her career to integrate technology solutions to solve complex challenges. Ms. Carmody has worked with intelligent automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, and C4ISR programs and has managed teams tasked with protecting enterprise personnel, assets, and intellectual property.

“We are delighted to engage an industry-recognized technology leader such as Cora as a strategic advisor to DLH,” stated Zach Parker, DLH President and CEO. “We believe Cora’s deep understanding of technology applicable to DLH’s missions in health and cyber, combined with her passion for growth and innovation, will be of great value to DLH.”

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) delivers improved health and national security readiness solutions for federal programs through digital transformation and cyber security, science research and development, and systems engineering and integration. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 3,200 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovation to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings and cash flow. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements made in this release due to a variety of factors, including: the risk that we will not realize the anticipated benefits of our acquisition of GRSi or any other acquisitions (including anticipated future financial performance and results); the diversion of management’s attention from normal daily operations of the business and the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations resulting from our recent acquisition; the inability to retain employees and customers; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; our ability to manage our increased debt obligations; compliance with bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid and award protests, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the ability to successfully integrate the operations of GRSi or any future acquisitions; the impact of inflation and higher interest rates; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as well as subsequent reports filed thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business.

Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Contact: Chris Witty

Phone: 646-438-9385

Email: cwitty@darrowir.com