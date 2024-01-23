SurgePays Announces Strategic Partnership with SIN PIN

Expanding Reach into 1000s of Stores in Hispanic Communities

BARTLETT, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities, announced today that it has entered into a distribution agreement with SIN PIN, a telecommunications service provider to immigrant communities in the US, which we believe will drive wireless subscriber growth in the Hispanic community.



President of SurgePays, Jeremy Gies, said, “SIN PIN provides us thousands of distribution points to service immigrant populations beyond the traditional convenience store. We believe these stores represent a fantastic opportunity to increase our wireless subscriber base significantly. With over 150 team members working at our operations center in El Salvador, we are uniquely positioned to provide excellent store and customer support for Spanish-speaking customers. We are planning on making an impact in the Hispanic wireless market.”

The distribution agreement provides SIN PIN integrated access to the SurgePays software platform to activate prepaid wireless subscribers and allow consumers to apply for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) at thousands of retail locations.

"We are very happy to work with a strong partner like SurgePays. This strategic partnership with SurgePays will enable SIN PIN to bring cost savings prepaid wireless and the ACP to our customers and help enrich their lives," said Alexander Barnes, COO of SIN PIN.

About Sin Pin

SIN PIN was founded in 2008, with corporate offices in Stuart, Florida. Since the beginning, SIN PIN has focused on offering innovative products that help their customers stay connected to the people who mean the most. SIN PIN offers a variety of prepaid products and telecommunications services to the immigrant communities in the US through a nationwide distribution network, with more than 2,500 active points of sale. SIN PIN has always focused on technology as a way to improve the customer experience. Customers and Resellers utilize SIN PIN's mobile applications and websites in order to buy and sell products and services with ease.

As a Retail Operator and licensed International Carrier, SIN PIN has shown consistent growth over the years, and managed to become a major player in the international telecommunications industry. SIN PIN now operates with offices in Florida, Guatemala, and Romania. SIN PIN continues to grow their Retail business and Wholesale Carrier Services business by leveraging strategic partnerships in order to enrich and diversify the products and services offered to their customers.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays’ technology layered platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about the distribution agreement, subscriber growth and our ability to integrate our business with SIN PIN. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

