SP Plus Corporation Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

This award recognizes SP+’s impact and commitment to delivering on Our Promise: Making Every Moment Matter, for a World on the Go

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP+® Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP) a best-in-class technology and operations management provider of mobility services for aviation, commercial, hospitality, and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, today announced its recognition as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This survey of over 220,000+ individuals included representation at over 1.5 million companies in America.



“Diversity is a widely discussed topic, and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in-Chief, Newsweek. “Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024,’ highlighting companies that are committed to offering a diverse and inclusive work environment.”

SP+’s Promise is a guidepost for how the organization creates a truly exceptional experience for colleagues, clients, and customers. Importantly, it is grounded by and built on three Core Values:

Integrity - we say what we’re going to do, and we can always be counted on to do the right thing

we say what we’re going to do, and we can always be counted on to do the right thing Ingenuity - we solve complex problems and create new opportunities to deliver exceptional experiences

we solve complex problems and create new opportunities to deliver exceptional experiences Diversity - we bring people together who represent all backgrounds, perspectives, and expertise to enhance our services and improve the communities we serve



“SP+ is thrilled to be recognized in the listing of ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity’ from Newsweek and Plant-A Insights,” said Colleen Kozak, Chief Human Resources Officer, SP+ Corporation. “Our goal is to build a culture where we harness our diverse perspectives to create a better SP+. We do this by promoting access to opportunities where individuals can feel seen, heard, and valued at every level.”

To view the complete listing of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024, click here.

About SP+

SP+ (www.spplus.com) develops and integrates industry-leading technology with best-in-class operations management and support to deliver mobility solutions that enable the efficient and time-sensitive movement of people, vehicles, and personal travel belongings. With over 20,000 team members located throughout North America and Europe, SP+ is committed to providing solutions that make every moment matter for a world on the go.

