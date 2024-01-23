First Merchants Bank Announces Plans to Expand in Detroit, Bringing Financial Services to Fitzgerald

MUNCIE, Ind., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Bank of Muncie, a leading community bank committed to serving the needs of all, announced today the plans for its newest branch in the Fitzgerald neighborhood, located at 7525 West McNichols Road. The new branch will provide residents convenient access to essential banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, loans, online banking, and a local and invested team to help people prosper.



“We are excited to open our doors in Fitzgerald and become a part of this vibrant community,” said Artina Packnett, Banking Center Manager for the new Fitzgerald branch. “We believe everyone deserves access to affordable and high-quality financial services, and we are committed to providing the residents of Fitzgerald with the tools and resources they need to achieve their financial goals.”

The Detroit Fitzgerald branch is part of First Merchant’s ongoing commitment to expanding its reach, ensuring people can access fair banking. The bank has a long history of investing in communities and supporting economic development, and the opening of this new branch is a continuation of that commitment.

“We engage the communities on the front end to help determine where a banking center is needed and how it can impact the community,” says Scott McKee, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility. “By engaging with residents, small businesses, and town hall meetings, we listen and connect with the people we hope to serve, building strong, trusted relationships between our company and our communities.”

First Merchants is hosting a listening session from 6 pm – 7:30 pm on February 20th at Live6 Alliance located at 7426 West McNichols Road. This session is designed to allow community members to gather, network, share opportunities, and meet the First Merchants team.

“We are grateful to First Merchants for investing in our community,” said Caitlin Murphy, Executive Director of the Live6 Alliance, a community development organization working to support real estate and commercial corridor development efforts on W. McNichols in Northwest Detroit. “This new branch will make bring essential financial services and funding to the Livernois-McNichols district which will increase access to capital and promote opportunities for personal and small business growth.”

The Fitzgerald branch will offer a variety of features and amenities, including:

Accessible banking hours: The branch will be open later in 2024, and there will be a 24-hour accessible ATM to serve the community's needs.

Local team ready to serve: Invested in the Fitzgerald area, Artina Packnett grew up in this community and will be leading the team who will be serving.

Community Lending: We have dedicated community lenders focused on helping first-time home buyers achieve home ownership, helping buyers get over the down payment hurdle, and providing access to capital for small businesses.

Financial Wellness: The branch will offer financial wellness workshops and a people-first, attentive service experience.

“This branch is more than just a place to deposit checks; it’s a community hub,” says Kevin Johnson, First Merchants Board of Director and President and CEO of the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation. “We look forward to partnering with First Merchants to provide services like financial education workshops, business development, and solutions for the Fitzgerald community. This is about investing in Detroit’s future, one family, one entrepreneur, one dream at a time.”

First Merchants is committed to being a good neighbor in Fitzgerald. The bank will continue to listen to community needs, engage and problem-solve solutions, and offer programs that will help residents improve their financial well-being.

ABOUT FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION

With $18 billion in assets as of October 26, 2023, First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRME) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of commercial and consumer banking services and wealth management services through First Merchants Bank and First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. With more than 130 years of enhancing the financial wellness of the diverse communities it serves, First Merchants makes meaningful contributions through Employee Empowerment, Philanthropy and Charitable Giving, Financial Wellness, Community Home and Business Lending and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The company has been honored for its attentive and knowledgeable service and culture by Forbes, Newsweek, American Banker, Comparably and S&P Global Intelligence “Best Banks” awards. First Merchants Bank attributes this recognition to a mission-driven team passionate about helping you prosper through attentiveness as its genuine and unique approach to customer service. To see how First Merchants Bank is making a difference, visit (www.firstmerchants.com). Member FDIC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05c2e9f8-63fa-4c1a-abb2-3bf32651ae1f

Media Contact: Media@firstmerchants.com