Diagnostics Industry Leader Jack Kenny Appointed as Chairman of the Board at Biomerica

Mr. Kenny has significant executive experience and a proven track record in medical diagnostics and healthcare

Mr. Kenny most recently served as CEO of Meridian Bioscience where he successfully built and ultimately managed the sale of the company for $1.53 billion

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA), a global biomedical company leading the way in innovative gastroenterology solutions, today announced the appointment of Jack Kenny, former CEO and board member of Meridian Bioscience, Inc., to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Biomerica. Mr. Zack Irani will continue to serve as CEO. Mr. Kenny joined the Biomerica Board of Directors in August 2023 as an independent director.

Most recently Mr. Kenny served as the CEO and executive board member at Meridian Biosciences (formerly traded on Nasdaq under VIVO), which was acquired on January 31, 2023 by SD Biosensor, Inc. and SJL Partners LLC in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.53 billion. Meridian continues to be a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions. Meridian’s primary focus was gastroenterology products including H. Pylori where the company was a leading manufacturer of the products in the space.

"I'm excited to work more closely with Zack to help refine the company’s execution strategies for its exciting new inFoods® IBS product and the Company’s new HP Detect® product, which recently received FDA clearance for sale in the US, and to ensure best-practices corporate governance as we build out Biomerica.”

"Jack's extensive experience as a senior executive in healthcare, clinical laboratories, and medical device industries, spanning over 30 years, is a testament to his capability. Recently, his impactful leadership as CEO at Meridian Bioscience fostered significant growth. He brings not just a wealth of commercial experience but also vital relationships in the medical diagnostic industry," said Zack Irani, CEO of Biomerica. "As we launch inFoods® IBS both domestically and internationally, Jack's industry insights will prove invaluable. His strong background in public company governance is especially crucial for us, ensuring robust corporate oversight as our business enters a phase of expansion and growth."

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point of care (in home and in physicians’ offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company’s products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica’s primary focus is on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Biomerica) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the Company’s inFoods® IBS test and other tests, FDA clearance or possible future clearance of the Company’s products, timing of the commercial launch of the Company’s products, the efficacy of the Company’s products, possible future revenues from the sale of the Company’s products, growth in future revenues from the sale of the Company’s products, acceptance of the Company’s products by physicians and their patients, any future FDA marketing authorization, the uniqueness of the Company’s products, pricing of the Company’s products, future possible insurer reimbursement for the Company’s products, patent protection on the Company’s products and the underlying technology of the products, current or future competition for the Company’s products from other medical manufacturers or distributors. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated financial and other results in the future. Accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Biomerica. Additionally, potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, fluctuations in the Company's operating results due to its business model and expansion plans, downturns in international and or national economies, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, the competitive environment in which the Company will be competing, and the Company's dependence on strategic relationships. The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Corporate Contact:

Zack Irani-Cohen

949-645-2111

investors@biomerica.com

Source: Biomerica, Inc.