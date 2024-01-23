Fobi AI Signs $440,000 License Renewal with Leading Global Insurance Provider To Deliver Digital Proof Of Insurance For Europe

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce that Fobi has signed a two-year license renewal with one of the world's leading insurance providers, further to the Company’s press release dated January 5, 2022.



Fobi will earn 440,000 CAD in revenue from this deal through a one-time, upfront payment from the insurance provider in which the effective date of renewal was October 1, 2023. A majority of the disclosed revenue amount is receivable, however, the remaining revenue is projected and the actual amount may vary. This revenue will be recognized throughout the 24-month term in accordance with standard IFRS policies in which the Company will recognize revenues each quarter over the duration or term of the contract.

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI, states: “This two-year deal not only solidifies our position as a leading digital wallet pass provider as we power four of the world’s largest insurance companies, but also gives us tremendous confidence as we continue to lock down global enterprise clients.”

FOBI WALLET PASS POWERS DIGITAL PROOF OF INSURANCE FOR FOUR OF THE TOP TEN LARGEST GLOBAL INSURANCE COMPANIES

Fobi continues to significantly grow its position and scale across the insurance industry, now encompassing over 22 insurance clients that cover a total of 40+ brands to date.

Fobi’s Wallet Pass platform enables the insurance provider to issue digital proof of insurance passes for its various service offerings across five countries in Europe and now supports North American expansion.

With the convenience of a mobile phone, digital proof of insurance enables a seamless customer experience for drivers and law enforcement officers alike. Instead of rummaging through physical wallets and glove compartments for the paperwork needed when an accident happens, drivers can simply open their wallet passes to exchange information. Smartphone cameras can also be used to scan the pass’ QR code, and the drivers’ information is then automatically sent to their insurance company to speed up claims processing.

FOBI CHOSEN FOR INDUSTRY-LEADING EXPERIENCE, TOP SERVICE, & GDPR COMPLIANCE

The insurance client specifically chose Fobi to provide its service for many different purposes, all of which are also reasons why they structured an auto-renewal of their contract. The company recognized that Fobi’s distinct combination of features and functionality, customization, and customer service was highly differentiated from any other solution in the market. In addition, Fobi’s GDPR compliance and the fact that the client’s Wallet Pass platform operates on a dedicated instance in the Google Cloud was a key contributor to the company’s decision, given the insurance industry’s critical requirements of data privacy, protection, and compliance.

”Fobi’s Passcreator Wallet Pass platform is becoming the industry standard for digital proof of insurance, which is why we are so pleased to announce this two-year renewal,” said David Sporer, Managing Director of Passcreator. “Digital proof of insurance makes for a great customer experience but is also incredibly easy for insurance companies to manage. Insurers gain the ability to turn passes on and off remotely and can additionally use them to directly communicate with their customers about renewals or complementary services that may be of interest.”

About Fobi AI

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences, and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

