Resilinc Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Supplier Risk Management Solutions

MILPITAS, CA, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, the world’s leading supply chain mapping, disruption sensing, and resiliency analytics company, is pleased to announce it has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Supplier Risk Management Solutions.

According to the Gartner report, “Navigating an ongoing cycle of supply chain disruptions continues to be a priority for procurement; supplier viability, cybercrime, and increasing ESG regulations are among the concerns. Procurement technology leaders must identify solutions to monitor, manage and mitigate supplier risk.” The report recommends that procurement technology leaders supporting supplier risk should “minimize vulnerabilities from risk by making technology a foundational part of the supplier risk management program” and that “technology is a must-have requirement for enabling organizations to avoid, absorb and recover from disruptive events and deliver competitive advantage.”

Navigating an ongoing cycle of supply chain disruptions, including supplier financial health, capacity fluctuations, cybercrime, weather-related events, and changing legislation, continues to be a business-critical priority for procurement leaders.

Resilinc’s supplier risk management solution incorporates 13 years of supplier risk data, 24/7 monitoring of risk events, and a validated supplier network that has been mapped down to the part-site and commodity level. The platform offers the latest and most mature artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), graph technology, and other predictive capabilities, which are key enablers for success. Armed with this type of visibility and data, organizations can act quickly, make informed decisions, protect continuity of supply and recover faster—turning their supply chain into a competitive advantage.

“Resilinc’s market-leading technology platform, powered by our supplier-validated and granular data has automated previously manual supply chain execution workflows for our customers, allowing them to not only protect continuity of supply despite accelerating disruptions, but actually turn their supply chain execution into a source of competitive advantage,” said Bindiya Vakil, Resilinc’s CEO and co-founder. “Being recognized in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Supplier Risk Management is exciting for our team which is innovating tirelessly to bring the most advanced technologies, insights and automated workflows to help our customers continuously drive higher value from their risk program.”

Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Supplier Risk Management Solutions, 2023, Cian Curtin, Cheryl Van Dyke and Micky Keck, 4 Dec 2023. The Gartner Market Guide for Supplier Risk Management Solutions, 2023 is available online for Gartner subscribers.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and it does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Resilinc

Resilinc was founded with the purpose of strengthening global supply chains, making them resilient, sustainable, transparent, and secure. We do this via our technology-driven solutions which create an ecosystem where organizations can collaborate with their suppliers and customers with a spirit of transparency and trust to acquire unmatched visibility into their multi-tier supply networks, and partner across tiers seamlessly to recover supply chains during disruptions.

Since our launch in 2010, Resilinc has defined the supply chain mapping, monitoring, and resiliency space and is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain resiliency, worldwide. With over 1 million supplier sites mapped encompassing over 4 million parts and raw materials, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early-warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers; our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. Learn more at www.resilinc.com.

