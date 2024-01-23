Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid: A Green Revolution in Bioplastics

Chicago, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lactic acid is a type of organic acid that belongs to the alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) family. It is a colorless, water-soluble liquid that occurs naturally in various foods like sour milk, yogurt, and some fruits. Lactic acid is also produced in the human body during the process of anaerobic metabolism, particularly in muscles during intense exercise. Polylactic acid (PLA) is a biodegradable and bioactive thermoplastic made from renewable resources, often derived from plant-based sources such as corn starch or sugarcane. PLA is considered an eco-friendly alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastics. The production of PLA involves the polymerization of lactic acid molecules. The lactic acid market is estimated at USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2028. The global polylactic acid market is anticipated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2023 and escalate to USD 2.9 billion in 2028 by growing at a CAGR of 17.7%

The global lactic acid and polylactic acid market can be categorized based on various factors, including applications, end-use industries, and regions. Here are some common categories within these markets:

Applications:

Food and Beverage Industry: Lactic acid is often used as a food additive, preservative, and pH regulator. PLA, derived from lactic acid, is used for food packaging, disposable cutlery, and containers.

Pharmaceuticals: Lactic acid is utilized in pharmaceuticals for various applications, including drug delivery systems. PLA is used in the production of biodegradable medical implants and sutures.

End-Use Industries:

Packaging Industry: PLA is gaining popularity in the packaging sector due to its biodegradable nature. It is used for food packaging, bags, and other disposable items.

Textile Industry: Lactic acid-based polymers can be used in the textile industry for fiber production, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional materials.

Bioplastics Market:

Biodegradable Plastics: PLA falls under the category of biodegradable plastics, and the market can be segmented based on its use as an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional plastics.

Geographical Regions:

Regional Markets: The demand for lactic acid and PLA can vary across different regions due to factors such as regulatory policies, consumer preferences, and industrial applications.

Technological Innovations:

Innovative Products: Market segments may emerge based on the development of new products and technologies using lactic acid and PLA. For example, advancements in 3D printing technology using PLA as a filament.

Environmental Concerns:

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Products: The market can be categorized based on the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, leading to increased use of PLA in various industries.

Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid Market Growth Insights:

Drivers: Rise in demand for alternative environment-friendly resources

The increasing demand for alternative eco-friendly resources is driving significant market growth in the lactic acid and polylactic acid (PLA) market. With growing environmental concerns and a shift towards sustainable practices, there is a rising preference for bio-based and biodegradable materials. Lactic acid and PLA, being derived from renewable resources and offering biodegradability, are emerging as attractive alternatives to traditional petrochemical-based products. These materials find extensive applications in various industries, including packaging, textiles, medical, and personal care. The demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, driven by consumer awareness and regulatory measures, is particularly boosting market growth. The versatile properties of lactic acid and PLA, such as biocompatibility, thermal stability, and moldability, make them suitable for a wide range of applications. Additionally, ongoing advancements in production processes and technological innovations further enhance the market prospects of lactic acid and PLA. Single-use plastic bags, cutlery, and straws have all been prohibited in major Chinese cities since 2021. Portugal has prohibited the use of single-use plastics from catering services as well as free plastic bags in all commercial establishments since 2020. The combined factors of environmental consciousness, regulatory support, expanding eco-friendly packaging demands, and technological advancements are fueling the growth trajectory of the lactic acid and PLA market.

Leading food company Danone was the first company in Europe to transition to PLA packaging, using NatureWorks' IngeoPLA. Danone reduced the carbon footprint of the packaging for its Activia brand by 25% by switching from polystyrene to PLA and by using 43% fewer fossil resources.

Opportunity: Multi-functionalities of lactic and polylactic acids

Lactic acid and PLA exhibit excellent biodegradability, biocompatibility, and thermal stability, making them suitable for diverse applications. In the packaging industry, lactic acid and PLA serve as sustainable alternatives to conventional plastics, offering barrier properties and prolonging product shelf life. In the medical field, they find applications in drug delivery systems, tissue engineering, and biodegradable implants. The textile industry benefits from their use in eco-friendly fabrics and fibers. Moreover, lactic acid and PLA are employed in the production of personal care products, cleaning agents, and 3D printing materials. The versatility and broad range of functionalities provided by lactic acid and PLA position them as attractive options for industries seeking sustainable and innovative solutions. As consumer demand for eco-friendly products continues to rise, the multi-functionality of lactic acid and PLA opens up significant growth opportunities for market expansion and the development of new applications.

Danone, the multinational food products company uses lactic acid in their dairy products, such as yogurts and fermented milk drinks, for flavor enhancement and pH adjustment. The cosmetics and beauty giant, L’Oréal, incorporates lactic acid in some of its skincare and hair care products for exfoliation, pH balancing, and moisturizing effects. Procter & Gamble employs lactic acid in some of its cleaning and laundry products for its disinfecting and stain removal properties.

Factors Causing Rising Demand for Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid in North America:

North America has a strong lactic acid polylactic acid market share , which include food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and bioplastics. The region's robust manufacturing and consumer markets provide a favorable environment for the growth of the lactic acid market.

Additionally, advancements in production technologies and the availability of raw materials, including corn-based feedstocks, contribute to the expansion of the lactic acid market in North America. The region's well-established infrastructure and supportive government policies further promote market growth and innovation.

Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, as well as collaborations between industry players and research institutions, drive advancements in lactic acid applications and production processes, fueling market growth in North America.

Major key players operating in the lactic acid market Corbion (Netherlands), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Galactic (Belgium), Unitika Ltd (Japan), Henan Jindan lactic acid Technology Co., Ltd. (China), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), and Sulzer Ltd (China).

