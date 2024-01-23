Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Size Worth USD 16.75 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 8.9% CAGR
Automotive infotainment systems market incremental growth to be recorded during 2023 to 2030 is USD 16.75 billion, which is driven by the growing demand for automobiles with DASs.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Infotainment Systems Market size was valued at USD 8.47 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 16.75 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period 2023-2030, With the increasing integration of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and voice recognition, manufacturers have the chance to revolutionize in-car entertainment and information delivery.
Key Players:
Pioneer Electronics (US), Aisin Corporation, DENSO Corporation (Japan), Pioneer Corporation, Continental AG (Germany), Harman International (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), KENWOOD Corporation (Japan), Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland), Alpine Electronics, Inc. (Japan), ALLGo Embedded Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India) and Delphi Automotive PLC (UK) are some of the affluent competitors with significant market share in automotive infotainment.
Market Scope:
The shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles opens new avenues for designing sophisticated infotainment systems that cater to the specific needs of these evolving automotive ecosystems. The emphasis on user-centric interfaces, seamless connectivity, and personalized content delivery creates a space for companies to differentiate themselves and capture market share.
Opportunity Analysis:
As the demand for smart, connected vehicles grows, there is a unique opportunity for stakeholders to collaborate across industries, fostering partnerships that enhance the overall automotive infotainment experience. In summary, the automotive infotainment systems market represents a compelling arena for innovation and collaboration, where forward-thinking companies can capitalize on the evolving needs and expectations of modern drivers.
Segmentation Analysis:
The infotainment systems tailored for electric vehicles provide a holistic user experience. As the demand for EVs continues to surge, innovation in the infotainment sector is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing the appeal and functionality of electric vehicles, contributing significantly to the ongoing green mobility revolution.
By Installation Type:
• In-dash
• Rear-seat
By Vehicle Type:
• Passenger vehicles
• Light Commercial vehicles
• Electric Vehicles
• Heavy Commercial vehicles
By Market Type:
• OEM
• Aftermarket
Regional Analysis
With an expanding middle class, increased disposable incomes, and a growing urban population, the demand for sophisticated automotive infotainment systems has witnessed an unprecedented surge. In countries like China and India, where the automotive sector is experiencing rapid evolution, there is a palpable shift towards connected and intelligent vehicles. The APAC regional analysis reveals a landscape characterized by a mix of traditional automotive giants and nimble tech disruptors, all vying for dominance in the race to offer cutting-edge infotainment solutions.
Key Takeaways
• The growing consumer demand for seamless connectivity and enhanced in-car entertainment experiences has propelled technological advancements, with an emphasis on integrating AI-driven features and intuitive interfaces. Additionally, the market is witnessing a shift towards more personalized and immersive content, reflecting the changing preferences of modern drivers.
• The emergence of electric and autonomous vehicles has further fuelled innovation in infotainment, with a focus on energy-efficient solutions and novel entertainment options during self-driving scenarios.
Recent Industry Developments:
• Pioneer Corporation, a frontrunner in automotive entertainment solutions, recently unveiled their cutting-edge in-car multimedia system, seamlessly integrating advanced voice recognition technology for a hands-free and intuitive user interface.
• Harman International, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, has introduced an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) dashboard display, enhancing driver safety by overlaying real-time information onto the windshield.
• Bosch, a global technology leader, has made substantial progress with their next-gen infotainment platform, prioritizing connectivity and personalized content delivery.
