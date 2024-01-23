Wi-Fi Chipset Market to Hit USD 30.03 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Demand for Smart Devices and Remote Work Trends
Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Global Industry Overview and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2023 - 2030
The Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size was valued at USD 21.77 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 30.03 billion and grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNS Insider published an exclusive report, titled, "Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size, Share & Segment By MIMO Configuration, By IEEE Standard, By Band, By Industry, By Application, And By Regions | Global Market Forecast 2023-2030".
The Wi-Fi chipset market, as per the SNS Insider report, attained a valuation of USD 21.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve USD 30.03 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.
Market Report Scope
Wi-Fi chipset refers to the integrated circuit that enables devices to connect to wireless local area networks (Wi-Fi). It plays a crucial role in facilitating wireless communication by providing the necessary hardware components to establish and maintain a connection between devices and a Wi-Fi network. The chipset typically includes a combination of processors, radios, and other components designed to handle the complexities of wireless communication.
Key Players Covered in Wi-Fi Chipset market report are:
Broadcom Inc, MediaTek Inc, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V, On Semiconductor Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Extreme Networks, D-Link, Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Samsung Electronics Co, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Skyworks Solutions, Dell Technologies, CommScope Holding Co, ASUS, Qualcomm Technologies and Other players.
Impact of Recession
The ongoing recession can have a mixed impact on the Wi-Fi chipset market, with both challenges and opportunities arising in the economic downturn. Economic uncertainties during a recession may lead to reduced consumer spending on non-essential items, potentially impacting the sales of devices that heavily rely on Wi-Fi chipsets, such as smartphones and smart home devices. Despite challenges, recessions often stimulate innovation as companies seek cost-effective solutions. This may drive chipset manufacturers to develop more efficient and affordable Wi-Fi chipsets, potentially fostering long-term market growth.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine War can have significant implications for the Wi-Fi chipset market, affecting the global supply chain and geopolitical dynamics. The conflict may disrupt the supply chain of critical components used in Wi-Fi chipsets, potentially leading to shortages and increased production costs for manufacturers. In response to geopolitical risks, companies may consider diversifying their supply chain and production facilities, potentially leading to changes in the global landscape of Wi-Fi chipset manufacturing.
Key Regional Development
The Asia-Pacific region, particularly countries like China and South Korea, plays a pivotal role in the Wi-Fi chipset market, being home to major chipset manufacturers and experiencing high demand for connected devices. North America, driven by technological innovation and a high level of consumer adoption, remains a key player in the market, with a focus on cutting-edge technologies and emerging standards. Europe, characterized by a mature market, sees sustained demand for Wi-Fi chipsets, driven by the widespread use of connected devices and a focus on efficient wireless communication technologies.
Market Analysis
The Wi-Fi chipset market experiences robust growth driven by several key factors. The growing popularity of smartphones, smart home devices, and other IoT applications fuels the demand for advanced Wi-Fi chipsets, driving market growth. The continuous development and deployment of new Wi-Fi standards, such as Wi-Fi 6 and beyond, stimulate the need for upgraded chipsets capable of supporting higher data transfer rates and improved network efficiency. The shift towards remote work increases the reliance on Wi-Fi connectivity, leading to a surge in demand for high-performance chipsets to support seamless and reliable internet connections. The expanding Internet of Things (IoT) landscape amplifies the demand for Wi-Fi chipsets, as these components play a pivotal role in connecting and enabling communication between various IoT devices.
Key Takeaway from Wi-Fi Chipset Market Study
• The global market is poised for a significant transformation, with the healthcare segment emerging as a dominant force in driving its growth. The integration of Wi-Fi technology into healthcare applications has witnessed a substantial uptick, revolutionizing patient care and operational efficiency. As healthcare providers increasingly adopt connected medical devices, electronic health records (EHRs), and telemedicine solutions, the demand for robust and secure Wi-Fi chipsets has surged.
• In tandem with the healthcare segment, the drone’s industry is set to dominate the market, reflecting the growing significance of wireless connectivity in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The proliferation of drones across various sectors, including agriculture, logistics, surveillance, and entertainment, has propelled the demand for high-performance Wi-Fi chipsets.
Recent Developments Related to Wi-Fi Chipset Market
• Qualcomm has recently made a significant stride by unveiling its latest line of Wi-Fi 7-capable chipsets, boasting a remarkable capacity exceeding 20 gigabits per second (Gbps). This development marks a noteworthy advancement in the realm of wireless connectivity, as Qualcomm continues to push the boundaries of what is achievable in terms of data transmission speeds.
• Nordic Semiconductor has made waves in the realm of Internet of Things (IoT) with the introduction of a low-cost 2.4 GHz-only Wi-Fi 6 chip. This strategic move by Nordic Semiconductor is tailored to address the specific requirements of IoT devices, emphasizing affordability and efficiency within the 2.4 GHz frequency band.
Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Impact on major economies
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Segmentation, by MIMO Configuration
8.1Introduction
8.2 SU-MIMO
8.3 MU-MIMO
8.4 Introduction
9. Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Segmentation, by IEEE Standard
9.1 Introduction
9.2 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7)
9.3 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 and 6E)
9.4 802.11 ac (Wi-Fi 5)
9.5 802.11ad
9.6 802.11b/g/n.
9.7 Other
10. Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Segmentation, By Band
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Single
10.3 dual band
10.4 Tri band
10.5 Other
11. Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Segmentation, By Industry
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Healthcare
11.3 Automotive
11.4 Consumer Electronics
11.5 Enterprise
11.6 Industrial
11.7 Retail
11.8 BFSI
11.9 Others
12. Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Segmentation, By Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Mobile robots
12.3 Drones
12.4 Networking devices
12.5 mPOS
12.6 In-vehicle infotainment
12.7 Consumer devices
12.8 Cameras
12.9 Smart home devices
12.10 Gaming devices
12.11 AR/VR devices
Continued….
