Scholistico Expands Its Horizons With Interactive Mobile Application And Extended Course Catalog

Elevate Your Wellness Journey With Scholistico

Scholistico launches advanced app for holistic health education, enabling course access, community interaction, and schedule tracking on mobile.

LAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scholistico, the leading online education platform offering internationally accredited certification courses within the holistic health and wellness sphere, is proud to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art mobile application and an expansion of its course catalog.

"Embracing the opportunities in evolutive technology to improve user experience has always been a priority for us, and the development of our mobile application continues our commitment toward this initiative," stated Charles Lapointe, CEO of Scholistico.

The Scholistico Mobile App offers improved accessibility, allowing learners to progress seamlessly through their courses, interact with community members, and track learning schedules from the convenience of their smartphones. The app is available for both Android and iOS platforms.

The enhanced course catalog at Scholistico now includes more specializations such as the Art Therapy Practitioner Certification Course, Naturopathy Practitioner Certification Course, Holistic Nutrition Consultant Certification Course, Animal Communication Specialist Certification Course, and Holistic Health Practitioner Certification Course. All of these are recognized and accredited by esteemed associations such as NCCAP, IPHM, CMA, CPD, among others.

Since its inception, Scholistico has enrolled over 5000 learners across different countries, a testament to the growing popularity and credibility of the platform. All courses are professionally curated by subject matter experts in the field of Holistic Health and Wellness and tailored to meet the specific career goals of each learner.

The objective behind this expansion is to provide quality education seamlessly, encouraging learners to invest their time and efforts wisely to achieve their career objectives in the field of holistic health.

The incorporation of a mobile platform along with an expansion of the courses mirrors the company's commitment to not only empowering individuals but also catering to the evolving needs of the industry.

For more information, visit scholistico.com or reach out to Scholistico at support@scholistico.com.

About Scholistico:

Scholistico is a leading provider of online education, offering internationally accredited courses in the field of holistic health and wellness. Our mission is to deliver quality education that empowers individuals to progress in their careers by equipping them with relevant skill sets and knowledge.