Zeebu Continues Its Record Breaking Performance, Processes Over $150M in Telecom Transactions in Less than a Month
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeebu, a Web3-Neobank, is making waves in the telecom sector with its record-breaking achievements. The company has recently processed transactions worth over $150 million in less than a month.
Earlier this year, on January 9, 2024, Zeebu announced successful internal alpha trials, achieving a settlement volume of over half a billion. The trials involved more than 80 telecom carriers who witnessed the platform's efficiency, speed of transactions, cost-effectiveness, and significant savings due to Zeebu's loyalty rewards.
Zeebu has been building on this success and has shown remarkable growth. Within a fortnight, the Neobank processed another $150 million in transactions. As of the latest reports, the platform has settled transactions worth $660 million, cleared over 7900 invoices, and distributed more than 25 million ZBU loyalty rewards.
Zeebu’s Governance Model: Zeebu has recently introduced a governance model into its platform. This model aims to enhance the experiences of the community and users, ensure transparency and autonomy, and enable stakeholders to actively participate in the platform’s decision-making.
Zeebu emphasizes open and transparent policies, practices, and partnerships, providing stability, legitimacy, and expertise to the global telecom carrier industry. The company has partnered with leading KYC/AML agencies for best practices in compliance, giving confidence to users to enjoy fast and secure transactions while complying with regulatory requirements.
The governance model is a significant upgrade to the Zeebu PSP Release 4.0.0. This update is expected to bring more transparency and control to its users, further strengthening its position in the market.
ZBU Token Price Crosses $3 Mark: The ZBU token has seen a surge of 20%, reaching a value of $3.4. This increase reflects the market's positive response to Zeebu's recent achievements and its potential for future growth. As per the latest data, the live Zeebu price today is $3.21. The ZBU token has a 24-hour trading volume of $16,870,241 and a market cap of $3.04B, per the data from CoinMarketCap.
The surge in the ZBU token price is a testament to the market's confidence in Zeebu's innovative approach to revolutionizing the telecom space. The token's performance also indicates the potential of blockchain technology in transforming traditional industries. As Zeebu continues to innovate and grow, it will be interesting to see how these developments shape the future of the telecom and Web3 space.
Randall McCros
Earlier this year, on January 9, 2024, Zeebu announced successful internal alpha trials, achieving a settlement volume of over half a billion. The trials involved more than 80 telecom carriers who witnessed the platform's efficiency, speed of transactions, cost-effectiveness, and significant savings due to Zeebu's loyalty rewards.
Zeebu has been building on this success and has shown remarkable growth. Within a fortnight, the Neobank processed another $150 million in transactions. As of the latest reports, the platform has settled transactions worth $660 million, cleared over 7900 invoices, and distributed more than 25 million ZBU loyalty rewards.
Zeebu’s Governance Model: Zeebu has recently introduced a governance model into its platform. This model aims to enhance the experiences of the community and users, ensure transparency and autonomy, and enable stakeholders to actively participate in the platform’s decision-making.
Zeebu emphasizes open and transparent policies, practices, and partnerships, providing stability, legitimacy, and expertise to the global telecom carrier industry. The company has partnered with leading KYC/AML agencies for best practices in compliance, giving confidence to users to enjoy fast and secure transactions while complying with regulatory requirements.
The governance model is a significant upgrade to the Zeebu PSP Release 4.0.0. This update is expected to bring more transparency and control to its users, further strengthening its position in the market.
ZBU Token Price Crosses $3 Mark: The ZBU token has seen a surge of 20%, reaching a value of $3.4. This increase reflects the market's positive response to Zeebu's recent achievements and its potential for future growth. As per the latest data, the live Zeebu price today is $3.21. The ZBU token has a 24-hour trading volume of $16,870,241 and a market cap of $3.04B, per the data from CoinMarketCap.
The surge in the ZBU token price is a testament to the market's confidence in Zeebu's innovative approach to revolutionizing the telecom space. The token's performance also indicates the potential of blockchain technology in transforming traditional industries. As Zeebu continues to innovate and grow, it will be interesting to see how these developments shape the future of the telecom and Web3 space.
Randall McCros
TopCryptoBizz
randall@topcryptobizz.com