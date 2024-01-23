Chrome Plating Market Set to Exceed USD 24.03 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Automotive Surge
Chrome Plating Market Size was valued at USD 17.29 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 24.03 billion by 2030”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased Sales of Passenger Automobiles and Superior Corrosion Resistance Propel Chrome Plating Market
— SNS Insider Research
The SNS Insider report reveals that the Chrome Plating Market Size stood at USD 17.29 billion in 2022, poised to reach USD 24.03 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030.
► Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
• The aerospace industry are placing more and more demand.
• Increased sales of automobiles.
Restraints:
• Existence of substitutes
Opportunity:
• For automotive components and other products, several chrome plating industry participants are searching for an additional alternative plating procedure.
► Market Report Scope:
The Chrome Plating process, achieved through electroplating, imparts a thin chromium layer to substrates, boasting qualities such as hardness, longevity, strength, and corrosion resistance. Chrome Plating is divided into decorative and hard chrome plating, its applications in the automotive, aerospace, and metal finishing industries drive market growth. The use of functional chromium in piston rods aligns with the market's expansion, anticipating increased demand in North America and Europe.
► Market Analysis:
The chrome plating market is driven by factors like friction coefficient, plating thickness, and high hardness in the automotive sector. Plastic electroplating's rising demand in modern vehicles propels market growth, while environmental concerns lead to the exploration of alternatives like high-velocity oxyfuel (HVOF) sprayed coatings. Chromium alloying with metals in various industries aids market expansion, though health and environmental concerns may pose challenges.
► Segment Analysis:
The Automotive segment dominated the Chrome Plating market in 2022, fueled by the automotive sector's trend toward thin coatings for cost reduction and environmental impact mitigation. The application of thin decorative chromium plating on stainless steel and nickel-plated components is widespread, enhancing performance and service life while reducing overall vehicle weight.
► Market Segmentation:
By Type:
• Bright Chrome
• Satin Chrome
• Chrome Flash
• Brushed Chrome
By Application:
• Automotive
• Appliance
• Gaming
• Heavy Truck
• Motorcycle
• Plumbing Industry
• Other
► Key Regional Development:
North America dominated the Chrome Plating market in 2022 (42.5%), driven by growth in the aerospace and defense industries. The U.S. led in market share, with Canada being the fastest-growing market in the region. The Asia Pacific market is poised for significant growth from 2023 to 2032, fueled by developed industrial sectors in China, and India, and rising demand in the metallurgical industry. China held the largest market share, and India experienced the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
► Key Takeaways for Chrome Plating Market Study:
• Automotive applications propel market growth with a focus on thin coatings.
• Environmental concerns drive the exploration of alternatives to traditional chrome plating methods.
• North America dominates due to aerospace and defense sector growth; Asia Pacific anticipates significant expansion.
► Recent Developments:
• In January 2022, Yildirim Group acquired Albchrome Holding, an Albanian chrome and ferrochromium manufacturer, aiming to advance the company globally and strengthen its market position.
► Key players:
J and N Metal Products (US), Al ASHRAFI Group (UAE), Sharretts Plating (US), Al Asriah Metal Coating L.L.C. (UAE), Peninsula Metal Finishing (US), Pioneer Metal Finish,ng (US), Allied Finishing (US), Atotech Deutschl (Germany), Interplex Industries (US), Kuntz Electroplating Market (Canada), Trinity Holdings (India), Roy Metal Finishing (US).
