Flash News: OKX Announces System Upgrade for Enhanced Trading Experience

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 23, 2024.



OKX Announces System Upgrade for Enhanced Trading Experience

OKX today announced a system upgrade to enhance its platform's performance. The upgrade is scheduled for January 25, 2024, from 6:30-6:40 am UTC. This brief 10-minute upgrade is designed to cause minimal disruption to users.



However, during the upgrade window, certain key services, such as deposits, withdrawals, transfers and various financial products, will be temporarily unavailable. OKX urges its users to plan their activities accordingly to avoid any inconveniences.



OKX assures all users that website access and the visibility of their account records will not be impacted. Users can still view their account activities and transactions during the upgrade.



Traders with open positions are advised to take note of the upgrade timing as there will be a temporary inability to add margins through transfers. OKX advises traders to evaluate their positions and make necessary adjustments in advance to manage any risks effectively.

OKX appreciates users' understanding and cooperation during this upgrade as they aim to provide an improved and seamless trading experience.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



