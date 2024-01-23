Global Drinking Yogurt Market to Reach $62.8 Billion by 2031 with a 6.4% CAGR | AMR

Drinking Yogurt Market 23

An increasing consumer inclination towards healthy foods and beverages will provide massive growth opportunities to the drinking yogurt market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Drinking Yogurt Market," The drinking yogurt market was valued at $34 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $62.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, the flavored drinking yogurt segment accounted for the majority of the total drinking yogurt market. Yogurt drinks are made by blending yogurt into a liquid consistency, either on its own or with very small amounts of water. Such drinks can range in consistency from highly viscous to very thin. Most yogurt drink manufacturers produce both flavored and unflavored yogurt drinks in order to provide consumers with a variety of options. Yogurt drinks are distinct from kefir and buttermilk as the fermentation process of kefir differs slightly from that of yogurt, and buttermilk is produced during the butter extraction process from milk. In addition, lassi is included in the scope of the study as it is made from curd, which is the same as yogurt and has the same properties as yogurt drinks.

Yogurt drinks are said to be a good diet for getting flat abs and losing weight as they contain a wide range of nutrients that the body requires. It is high in calcium, vitamins, and trace minerals such as magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus. Another important feature is the protein content of yoghurt drinks, which is approximately 12 grams per 200 grams. Consumers prefer foods & beverages that are tasty and sweet, while also considering the nutritional content of such products helping provide Drinking Yogurt Market Opportunity for growth.

Drinking yoghurt is one of the most popular nutritional drinks consumed by consumers as desserts and snacks. The thickness of the yoghurt creates a creamy sensation while drinking and the addition of sweet dessert, fruit, and confectionery flavors makes it sweet and dessert-like. With advancements in manufacturing techniques and extensive research on flavor pairings and incorporation, new types of yoghurt drinks with a variety of flavors have entered the market in recent years, which are expanding the Drinking Yogurt Market Size. Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, mixed berries, mango, caramel, and a variety of other highly appealing flavorings are commonly used in yoghurt drinks.

Flavored yoghurt drinks are becoming increasingly popular and held the major Drinking Yogurt Market Share due to the vast array of flavors available for such drinks, as well as their ease of consumption. The majority of flavored drinking yoghurt drinks are sweet, which makes them enjoyable to drink and helps to eliminate the sourness of the yoghurt drinks, which may not be appealing to consumers. Plain yoghurt drinks are preferred by older consumers and are extremely popular in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East due to their cooling effect and sour flavor. Plain yoghurt drinks can sometimes be made with the addition of a small amount of sugar to improve the taste and add a sweeter flavor to the yoghurt drinks.

Drinking Yogurt Industry popularity has skyrocketed in recent years. However, there has been a significant increase in the global vegan population. According to a report by Grubhub, a leading prepared food delivery service in the United States, orders for plant-based foods and beverages increased by 17%. Many market participants, as well as several newer players, are incorporating plant-based yoghurt drinks made from cashews, soy, coconut, and almonds into their product offerings. The inclusion of vegan options in yoghurt drinks is attracting the vegan population, which is helping the market grow. The addition of more plant-based drinking yoghurts is one of the major Drinking Yogurt Market Trends.

Dairy based drinking yogurts accounted for the majority market share of drinking yogurts market and non-dairy based yogurts are anticipated to have a significant growth with a CAGR of 9.1% during the Drinking Yogurt Market Forecast period due to the rise in the number of vegan consumers across the world and creation of vegan drinking yogurts by the Drinking Yogurt Industry. Most consumers of drinking yogurt prefer flavored yogurt drinks, due to which it was the segment with the highest Drinking Yogurt Market Size and accounted for 64.7% of the market share in 2021, and the plain yogurt drinks are predicted to have the highest growth as consumption of plain yogurt drinks as a nutritional supplement is increasing. Bottles were the most popular means of packaging drinking yogurts in 2021 and the use of tetra packs for packaging is increasing, leading to a CAGR of 6.5%. Supermarkets and hypermarkets were the most popular mode of purchase of drinking yogurts in 2021, however, the Drinking Yogurt Market Demand through online sales channels and convenience stores is expected to grow significantly in the future owing to the ease of purchase and larger varieties of products available through the channels.

Asia-Pacific was the largest shareholder in terms of drinking yogurt sales in the 2021 Drinking Yogurt Market Analysis owing to the massive popularity of yogurt drinks in the region as well as several variations of such drinks available in the region. Europe was the second largest in terms of market share, and Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest Drinking Yogurt Market Growth during the forecast period.

📍Key findings of study

●By type, the dairy based segment dominated the market in 2021 and the non-dairy segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period.

●By flavor, the plain segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

●By packaging, bottles are the most commonly used packaging materials and tetra packs are expected to have a significant growth in the market.

●By distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets held the largest market share in 2021.

