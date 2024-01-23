ESET achieves the Champion position in Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, maintains its Champion status for the fifth consecutive year in the latest Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix from Canalys. With this milestone, it reaffirms its position as a world-renowned vendor of digital security and a top security provider for global partner networks.
According to Canalys, a leading global technology market analyst firm providing an overall assessment of the leading cybersecurity vendors with established channel programs, ESET is “one of a few full-spectrum cybersecurity vendors that cover consumer, SMB, enterprise, and MSP segments, giving it access to extensive threat intelligence.”
“Since beginning this company more than 30 years ago, we have been focusing on helping our partners develop their cybersecurity businesses and working to protect their customers against all types of threats by consistently innovating and reinforcing the protections offered by our multilayered technology. Focused improvement of our offering and being named a Champion for the fifth consecutive time affirm the impact of our efforts. We're pleased to be rated highly by our partners, recognizing the value they place on the investments we’ve made to our platforms and systems,” said Miroslav Mikuš, President of Global Sales.
ESET’s ability to centrally plan and coordinate its go-to-market strategies and its policy of empowering both partners and country offices to run campaigns and sales executions relevant to local strengths are key contributors to its Champion status. Other key areas that have maintained high ratings among ESET´s partners are the quality of account management and technical support, together with overall ease of doing business.
ESET’s network now consists of more than 10,000 active MSPs and 24,000 active resellers. The MSP segment, with its 30% revenue growth, remains a core part of ESET’s strategy. The company has strengthened its proposition by enabling MSPs to offer Inspect and Inspect Cloud XDR solutions and both the ESET Professional and Security Services portfolios, including health checks and MDR.
"ESET's consistency of engagement and support, as well as focused partner enablement to run campaigns and execute sales initiatives relevant to local strengths, were key contributors to its success in the channel," said Matthew Ball, Chief Analyst at Canalys. "Partners highly rated its commitment and ease of doing business, as well as the quality of account management."
The Canalys Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix assessed 29 cybersecurity vendors on their global channel and market performance over the latest 12-month period. The matrix combines three primary types of inputs: partner feedback from Canalys’ Vendor Benchmark ratings with an independent analysis of each vendor’s momentum in the channel based on their investments, strategy, execution and market performance metrics as the vendor´s growth and market share within the peer groups.
To find out more about the Canalys Leadership Matrix Awards, visit the website here.
About ESET
For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter).
Sanjeev Kant
