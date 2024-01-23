Next-Gen ATM Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Next-Gen ATM Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Next-Gen ATM Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the next-gen atm market size is predicted to reach $4.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.
The growth in the next-gen atm market is due to the rise in the value of consumers' purchasing power parity (PPP). North America region is expected to hold the largest next-gen atm market share. Major players in the next-gen atm market include Fujitsu Limited, NCR Corporation, AIB Group PLC, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Euronet Worldwide Inc., OKI Electric Industry Co. Ltd.
Next-Gen ATM Market Segments
• By Type: Cash Dispensers, Deposit ATMs, Cash Recycling ATMs, Self-Service ATMs, Self-Service Kiosks, Mobile ATMs, Other Types
• By Solutions: Deployment, Managed Services
• By Technology: Contactless, Voice Recognition, Biometrics, Video Banking, AI (Artificial intelligence) And IoT (Internet of Things) Integration
• By Application: Bank Service Agent, Bank, Retail, Enterprises
• By Geography: The global next-gen atm market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A next-gen ATM is an updated and more advanced version of the traditional ATM. These ATMs are designed to provide a more personalized and streamlined user experience, with features including streamlined user experience or user interface designs, updated and customized functionality, remote maintenance, and management.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Next-Gen ATM Market Characteristics
3. Next-Gen ATM Market Trends And Strategies
4. Next-Gen ATM Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Next-Gen ATM Market Size And Growth
……
27. Next-Gen ATM Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Next-Gen ATM Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
