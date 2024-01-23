Next-Gen ATM Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Next-Gen ATM Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The next-gen atm market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. ”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Next-Gen ATM Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the next-gen atm market size is predicted to reach $4.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

The growth in the next-gen atm market is due to the rise in the value of consumers' purchasing power parity (PPP). North America region is expected to hold the largest next-gen atm market share. Major players in the next-gen atm market include Fujitsu Limited, NCR Corporation, AIB Group PLC, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Euronet Worldwide Inc., OKI Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

Next-Gen ATM Market Segments
• By Type: Cash Dispensers, Deposit ATMs, Cash Recycling ATMs, Self-Service ATMs, Self-Service Kiosks, Mobile ATMs, Other Types
• By Solutions: Deployment, Managed Services
• By Technology: Contactless, Voice Recognition, Biometrics, Video Banking, AI (Artificial intelligence) And IoT (Internet of Things) Integration
• By Application: Bank Service Agent, Bank, Retail, Enterprises
• By Geography: The global next-gen atm market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A next-gen ATM is an updated and more advanced version of the traditional ATM. These ATMs are designed to provide a more personalized and streamlined user experience, with features including streamlined user experience or user interface designs, updated and customized functionality, remote maintenance, and management.

