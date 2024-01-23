Hamilton Wins Gold Event Marketer Award

Submit Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIANAPOLIS – Hamilton was named the Gold 2023 Event Marketer Experience Design & Technology Award recipient in the Best Demo Zone category for their work on Zimmer Biomet’s Intelligent Operating Room. Event Marketer’s Experience Design & Technology Awards recognizes outstanding event design and innovative uses of event technology across various consumer-targeted and business-to-business event formats.

Zimmer Biomet, a global medical device technology leader, and customer-centric solutions organization, partnered with Hamilton for the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting (AAOS) 2023. Hamilton was asked to create a stand-out, immersive experience, highlighting Zimmer Biomet’s technology and their full portfolio of products and solutions. The Intelligent Operating Room, located at the center of the 90 by 150-foot exhibit, was a glass-walled demonstration room housing Zimmer Biomet’s Omni Suite arch, which supported their surgical lights and booms and interactive software technology. The structure allowed surgeons to experience peer-led demonstrations of Zimmer Biomet’s portfolio of products and solutions for operating rooms in a compelling environment. The Intelligent Operating Room transported attendees from the trade show floor to an operating room, positioning Zimmer Biomet as the boldest med-tech company in the world.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is a full-service event marketing agency with a 75-year legacy creating immersive brand experiences for companies throughout North America and around the world. We design, produce, and execute integrated experiences – exhibits, events, environments, and digital solutions – that drive meaningful connections between your brand and your audience.

