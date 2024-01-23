Laboratory Chemicals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Laboratory Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Laboratory Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the laboratory chemicals market size is predicted to reach $5.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%
The growth in the laboratory chemicals market is due to the growing clinical research activities. Europe region is expected to hold the largest laboratory chemicals market share. Major players in the laboratory chemicals market include Honeywell International Inc., BD Biosciences Systems and Reagents Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., ITW Reagents Division, Avantor Inc.
Laboratory Chemicals Market Segments
•By Type: Cytokine And Chemokine Testing, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Environmental Testing, Cell Or Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Other Types
•By Application: Government, Education, Industrial, Healthcare
•By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnological Companies, Academic And Research Institutions, Other End-Users
•By Geography: The global laboratory chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Laboratory chemicals refer to any chemicals used in laboratory testing, experiments, and research for performing experimental and investigative procedures and for preparing drugs and other chemicals. They are used in various fields of study and are crucial in advancing scientific knowledge and developing new technologies.
