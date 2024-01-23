German President arrives in Hà Nội, beginning state visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, January 23 - HÀ NỘI — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse arrived in Hà Nội on Tuesday morning, starting their two-day state visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of President Võ Văn Thưởng and his spouse.

They were welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport by Chairman of the Presidential Office Lê Khánh Hải, Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vũ Quang Minh, among others.

This is the first foreign visit of the German President in 2024 and the first high-level delegation exchange between the two countries this year – a pivotal year towards the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2025.

He is scheduled to meet with Việt Nam's top leaders to discuss measures to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields, and exchange views on international issues of mutual concern.

The President also plans to visit several German projects in HCM City and its surrounding areas. — VNS