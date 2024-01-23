Prime Minister wraps up tour of Europe

VIETNAM, January 23 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and the high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam arrived back in Hà Nội on Tuesday, concluding a tour of Europe from January 16 to 23 to attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos and pay official visits to Hungary and Romania.

Engaging in more than 30 activities during his two-day stay in Davos, PM Chính attended the WEF’s Country Strategic Dialogue on Việt Nam and a dialogue on Việt Nam's global vision, while also delivering remarks at other events of the WEF Annual Meeting.

The events left strong impression on participants about the country’s outstanding socio-economic achievements, development orientations and strategies, foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, and responsible and effective contributions to regional and global peace and development.

On this occasion, he also had over 20 meetings with leaders of countries, international organisations, and major enterprises to further intensify relations with partners in various areas, especially economy, trade, investment, science, technology, digital transformation, green transition, health care, and intellectual property.

Meanwhile, during the official visits to Hungary and Romania, PM Chính took part in over 30 meetings with all high-ranking leaders of the States, Governments, parliaments, and political parties of the two countries. He also delivered policy speeches at universities, took part in business forums, met with the two countries’ friendship associations with Việt Nam, talked to the Vietnamese communities, and visited some economic and scientific - and technical establishments there.

Việt Nam and the two European countries agreed to augment cooperation in all spheres. While the Vietnamese side expressed the readiness to serve as a bridge linking Hungary and Romania with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the latter two said they will also help connect Vietnam with Europe.

Việt Nam and the European countries also agreed to fully implement the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and persuade the remainders to ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

A number of cooperation documents in multiple fields were signed during the visits, including nearly 30 on cooperation in education - training between Vietnamese universities and training institutions of the two countries.

The Government leader also met with the Vietnamese communities in Hungary and Romania.

The official visits marked important milestones in the Việt Nam-Hungary comprehensive partnership and the Việt Nam-Romania traditional and friendly partnership. They consolidated political trust and foster all-round cooperation in a more result-oriented manner for the sake of each country’s prosperity and for regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and development. — VNS