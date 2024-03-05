MAXE AI Secures Seed Funding from 4Di Capital to Accelerate Growth of it's AI Investing Assistant

maxe ai assistant functions

MAXE AI secures seed funding from 4Di Capital to accelerate the user growth of its pioneering AI investing assistant app, MAXE.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S., March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAXE AI, the pioneering AI investing assistant app, has secured seed funding from 4Di Capital, a leading venture capital firm in New York. This funding will be used to accelerate the user growth of MAXE and further enhance its cutting-edge features.

MAXE has already gained significant attention in the market, with 50,000 users on its waiting list and 10,000 downloads in its first week after launching on the Apple Store and Google Play. This impressive growth is a testament to the app's innovative approach to investing and its user-friendly interface.

"We are thrilled to partner with 4Di Capital and receive their support in our mission to revolutionize the investing experience," said Evan Xu, CEO of MAXE AI. "This funding will allow us to reach a wider users and provide them with the tools they need to make informed investment decisions."

MAXE's AI technology uses machine learning algorithms to analyze market trends and provide personalized investment recommendations to its users. With this new funding, the app plans to release more functions and expand its reach to new markets.

MAXE AI's seed funding from 4Di Capital marks a significant milestone for the company and sets the stage for its future growth and success. With its user-friendly interface and advanced AI technology, MAXE is poised to become the go-to investing assistant for individuals looking to make smart and informed investment decisions.

For more information about MAXE AI and its revolutionary investing app, please visit their website at https://www.maxeai.com/#/e