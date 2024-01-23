Global Metal Forging Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Metal Forging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The metal forging market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $132.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Metal Forging Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the metal forging market size is predicted to reach $132.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The growth in the metal forging market is due to the rise in the construction industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest metal forging market share. Major players in the metal forging market include Arconic Corporation, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Bharat Forge Ltd., Ellwood Group Inc., Thyssenkrupp AG, Bruck GmbH.

Metal Forging Market Segments

• By Type: Closed-Die Forging, Open-Die Forging, Ring Rolling

• By Raw Material: Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Aluminum, Magnesium, Stainless Steel, Titanium, Other Raw Materials

• By End-User: Automotive, Defense And Aerospace, Shipbuilding, Power Industry, Oil And Gas, Other End User

• By Geography: The global metal forging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10298&type=smp

Metal forging refers to the use of compressive forces in the process of shaping and forming metals. Hammering, pushing, or rolling are used to apply the forces to create various metal parts.

The main types of metal forging are closed-die forging, open-die forging, and ring rolling. Closed-die forging refers to when a heated raw material, such as steel or aluminum, is totally or partially encircled by two or more dies. It is used to forge raw materials such as carbon steel, alloy steel, aluminum, magnesium, stainless steel, titanium, and others, and are used in automotive, defense and aerospace, shipbuilding, the power industry, oil and gas, and others.

Read More On The Metal Forging Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-forging-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Metal Forging Market Characteristics

3. Metal Forging Market Trends And Strategies

4. Metal Forging Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Metal Forging Market Size And Growth

……

27. Metal Forging Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Metal Forging Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Finished Wood Products Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/finished-wood-products-global-market-report

Woodworking And Paper Machinery Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/woodworking-and-paper-machinery-global-market-report

Gum And Wood Chemicals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gum-and-wood-chemicals-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Watch Later Add to queue Services & Industries Consulting – Industry Coverage And Expertise