Cornyn on Biden’s Border Confession: ‘Pathetic’

WASHINGTON – Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) called out President Biden for refusing to take accountability for his self-inflicted border crisis and members of his Cabinet for falsely claiming the border was secure. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here.

“When asked by a reporter if the border was secure, the President didn’t hesitate. He didn’t equivocate. He said, ‘No, it’s not.’”

“That statement is not particularly shocking because it’s actually true. What is shocking is that it represents a 180-degree flip from the position taken over and over and over by the Biden administration, from the President, to the Vice President, to the Secretary of Homeland Security on down.”

“President Biden not only admitted that the border is not secure, he went on to say he believes it hasn’t been secure for the last ten years. That means every single attempt by his administration to assure the American people that the Biden administration was performing its responsibilities by enforcing laws to secure the border has been untrue.”

“He was asked whether his own policies had enabled that, and he said, ‘No.’”

“This administration’s refusal to take its responsibility for this crisis is pathetic.”

“President Biden is going to be on the ballot in 2024, and he realizes that this is a huge problem for him and everybody up and down the ticket because the American people really never believed the statement that the border was secure.”