Family Literacy Day January 27

CANADA, January 22 - As we approach Family Literacy Day on January 27, PEI Public Libraries are gearing up with a week of literary events encouraging families to come together and discover the joy of reading in fun and interactive ways.

Libraries across the province will host a variety of family-friendly activities including storytelling sessions, fun with reading tents, free book fairs, craft times and more. Events will vary by location.

"Family Literacy Day provides a wonderful opportunity for families to come together, share the joy of reading, and participate in activities that inspire a lifelong love for literacy,"

- Minister of Education and Early Years, Natalie Jameson.

Follow PEI Public Library Service on Facebook or visit your local library to learn more about the programs and events planned near you. Families are encouraged to participate and make the most of this exciting week dedicated to the joy of reading.



