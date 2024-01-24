Portwell Unveils a Broad Range of Industrial and Embedded Boards and Systems Featuring 14th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors
EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, is delighted to unveil an extensive series of products engineered with the 14th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. This comprehensive series includes diverse form factors of PICMG 1.3 full-size Single Board Computers (SBCs), industrial ATX/Mini-ITX motherboards, embedded systems, and COM-HPC modules.
14th Gen Intel Core Advancing Future-Proof Upgrades
The new series of 14th Gen Intel Core processors delivers enhanced performance compared to its predecessor, also featuring a hybrid architecture that boasts up to 8 Performance-cores (P-cores) and 16 Efficient-cores (E-cores) compute capability, yet offering even higher frequency via selected SKUs. This new Intel Core processor family is backwards compatible with the Intel 600 series chipsets to enable a straightforward upgrade path to the latest-generation compute performance. Designed for upgradability and multitasking, the 14th Gen Intel Core processors offer accelerated P-cores, expanded E-cores, compatibility with the latest system memory and advanced data transfer technologies. Additionally, these processors incorporate Intel Thread Director that maximizes hybrid performance in real time to facilitate intelligent routing and optimized performance-per-watt for demanding workloads. Furthermore, the integrated graphics enables up to four simultaneous 4K displays, while the inclusion of Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost) ensures superior AI acceleration performance.
Unleashing Superior Performance and Upgraded I/Os for Next-Gen Applications
Engineered to elevate computing power and performance, Portwell’s latest SBCs, industrial motherboards and embedded systems feature socket-type Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processors empowering advanced compute with up to 24 cores and 32 threads, and our COM-HPC modules seamlessly support soldered-type processors, offering up to 14 cores and 20 threads.
This next-gen product series is designed to harness the power of DDR5 memory technologies, amplifying both bandwidth and error correction capabilities. In addition, these superior products feature PCIe 5.0 delivering doubled bandwidth of PCIe 4.0 and up to 32 lanes support. This advancement enhances faster data transfer rates, reduces incidents of data corruption, and ultimately optimizes overall system responsiveness.
Portwell launches the 14th Gen Intel Core processors-based product series equipped with cutting-edge features and technologies through various form factors ranging from compact embedded modules to Mini-ITX, ATX and PICMG 1.3 single board computers. These cater to the dynamic requirements of diverse users seeking high-performance computing and operational efficiency across industries in, for example, automation, medical/healthcare, and networking. The applications span a wide spectrum, including but not limited to edge AI, industrial automation, industrial control, machine vision, smart factory, medical equipment (such as ultrasound, CT, MRI), network appliance, digital signage, and transportation.
Versatile Selection along with Trusted Design and Manufacturing Services
With over 30 years of expansive experience as a trusted industrial embedded computing solution provider, Portwell offers comprehensive project support including assistance with product design, design guidelines, circuit diagram reviews and technical expertise. Additionally, Portwell provides dedicated support throughout the production and certification processes. Moreover, the company assures its commitment by offering latest product roadmaps, aiding customers in forward planning for next-gen product upgrades and new projects.
For more information about the latest Portwell solutions powered by the 14th Gen Intel Core processor series, please click on the product links below:
• ROBO-8116G2AR-R PICMG 1.3 Full-Size SBC:
https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=ROBO-8116G2AR-R
• WADE-8213-Q670E Mini-ITX Embedded System Board:
https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=WADE-8213-Q670E
• RUBY-D813-H610E Industrial ATX Motherboard:
https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=RUBY-D813-H610E
• PCOM-B885 COM-HPC Client Type Size C Module:
https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=PCOM-B885
• WEBS-45J1 and WEBS-45J3 Embedded Rugged Fan-less Systems: https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=WEBS-45J1
https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=WEBS-45J3
Product Contact
Susan Wei
Product Marketing Manager
American Portwell Technology, Inc.
+1 510-403-3393
susanw@portwell.com
Media Contact
Vicky Lo
14th Gen Intel Core Advancing Future-Proof Upgrades
The new series of 14th Gen Intel Core processors delivers enhanced performance compared to its predecessor, also featuring a hybrid architecture that boasts up to 8 Performance-cores (P-cores) and 16 Efficient-cores (E-cores) compute capability, yet offering even higher frequency via selected SKUs. This new Intel Core processor family is backwards compatible with the Intel 600 series chipsets to enable a straightforward upgrade path to the latest-generation compute performance. Designed for upgradability and multitasking, the 14th Gen Intel Core processors offer accelerated P-cores, expanded E-cores, compatibility with the latest system memory and advanced data transfer technologies. Additionally, these processors incorporate Intel Thread Director that maximizes hybrid performance in real time to facilitate intelligent routing and optimized performance-per-watt for demanding workloads. Furthermore, the integrated graphics enables up to four simultaneous 4K displays, while the inclusion of Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost) ensures superior AI acceleration performance.
Unleashing Superior Performance and Upgraded I/Os for Next-Gen Applications
Engineered to elevate computing power and performance, Portwell’s latest SBCs, industrial motherboards and embedded systems feature socket-type Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processors empowering advanced compute with up to 24 cores and 32 threads, and our COM-HPC modules seamlessly support soldered-type processors, offering up to 14 cores and 20 threads.
This next-gen product series is designed to harness the power of DDR5 memory technologies, amplifying both bandwidth and error correction capabilities. In addition, these superior products feature PCIe 5.0 delivering doubled bandwidth of PCIe 4.0 and up to 32 lanes support. This advancement enhances faster data transfer rates, reduces incidents of data corruption, and ultimately optimizes overall system responsiveness.
Portwell launches the 14th Gen Intel Core processors-based product series equipped with cutting-edge features and technologies through various form factors ranging from compact embedded modules to Mini-ITX, ATX and PICMG 1.3 single board computers. These cater to the dynamic requirements of diverse users seeking high-performance computing and operational efficiency across industries in, for example, automation, medical/healthcare, and networking. The applications span a wide spectrum, including but not limited to edge AI, industrial automation, industrial control, machine vision, smart factory, medical equipment (such as ultrasound, CT, MRI), network appliance, digital signage, and transportation.
Versatile Selection along with Trusted Design and Manufacturing Services
With over 30 years of expansive experience as a trusted industrial embedded computing solution provider, Portwell offers comprehensive project support including assistance with product design, design guidelines, circuit diagram reviews and technical expertise. Additionally, Portwell provides dedicated support throughout the production and certification processes. Moreover, the company assures its commitment by offering latest product roadmaps, aiding customers in forward planning for next-gen product upgrades and new projects.
For more information about the latest Portwell solutions powered by the 14th Gen Intel Core processor series, please click on the product links below:
• ROBO-8116G2AR-R PICMG 1.3 Full-Size SBC:
https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=ROBO-8116G2AR-R
• WADE-8213-Q670E Mini-ITX Embedded System Board:
https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=WADE-8213-Q670E
• RUBY-D813-H610E Industrial ATX Motherboard:
https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=RUBY-D813-H610E
• PCOM-B885 COM-HPC Client Type Size C Module:
https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=PCOM-B885
• WEBS-45J1 and WEBS-45J3 Embedded Rugged Fan-less Systems: https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=WEBS-45J1
https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=WEBS-45J3
Product Contact
Susan Wei
Product Marketing Manager
American Portwell Technology, Inc.
+1 510-403-3393
susanw@portwell.com
Media Contact
Vicky Lo
American Portwell Technology
+1 510-403-3354
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn