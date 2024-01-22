Alaska Energy Metals Announces Commencement of Marketing and Investor Awareness Program and New Engagements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSX-V: AEMC, OTCQB: AKEMF) (“AEMC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into additional investor awareness and marketing agreements with a total of five vendors to deliver a comprehensive program that will begin in Q1 2024.



Further to the Company’s news release dated November 6, 2023, and subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), it has engaged the marketing services of Market Radius Capital Inc. (“Market Radius”), InvestorIdeas.com DBA Econ Corp Services (“Investorideas.com”), and Triomphe Holdings Ltd. dba Capital Analytica (“Capital Analytica”). Further to the Company’s news releases dated July 6, 2023 and December 8, 2023, it has renewed its Marketing Services Contract with MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. KG. (“MMG”) for an additional six (6) month term and further to news releases dated November 6 and 22, 2023, it has renewed its engagement with Gold Standard Media, LLC (“Gold Standard”) for an additional 90-day term. This news release is made in accordance with requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 – Investor Relations, Promotional and Market Making Activities. Funding for this comprehensive program comes from the proceeds of equity financings carried out in Summer 2023.

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation President & CEO Gregory Beischer commented: “Our previously announced marketing program has now been fully approved. Marketing efforts we had hoped to start in Fall 2023 are just now beginning, and with the additional services mentioned in this press release, we are now finally ready to work in earnest to raise market and brand awareness of Alaska Energy Metals. The objectives of our comprehensive strategy are to create effective capital market awareness, increase investor engagement, and allow us to connect with existing and new shareholders during what we anticipate will be a very active time for us.”

Market Radius: The Company has retained Market Radius to provide video content on behalf of the Company. The term of this agreement will end when the video content has been completed or within 18 months, whichever is earlier. As compensation for the engagement, the Company will pay Market Radius an upfront fee of CAD $3,000 plus GST. Market Radius is a British Columbia-based company headed by Martin Gagel. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Market Radius (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm’s length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Market Radius as compensation for its marketing services.

InvestorIdeas.com: The Company has retained InvestorIdeas.com to provide marketing services, including industry articles, feature interviews, and social media awareness. InvestorIdeas.com’s engagement shall run for a three (3) month term. As compensation for the engagement, the Company will compensate InvestorIdeas.com with an upfront fee of CAD $12,000 plus GST. InvestorIdeas.com is based out of Delta, British Columbia and is headed by Dawn Van Zant and Cali Van Zant. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, InvestorIdeas.com (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm’s length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to InvestorIdeas.com as compensation for its marketing services.

Capital Analytica: The Company has retained Capital Analytica to provide certain marketing services, including but not limited to corporate video dissemination, social media consultation, and the dissemination of Company news releases. The term of Capital Analytica’s engagement shall be for an initial term of six (6) months with the possibility of renewing for an additional six-month term on the same terms as the initial term. In consideration of the engagement, the Company has compensated Capital Analytica with a fee of CAD $60,000 plus GST, which was paid upfront. Capital Analytica is a British Columbia-based company headed by Jeff French. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Capital Analytica (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm’s length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Capital Analytica as compensation for its marketing services.

MMG: The Company has renewed its previously announced Marketing Services Contract with MMG for an additional term of six (6) months commencing on approximately January 20, 2024 (the “Extended MMG Term”). The Company will provide MMG a marketing expenditure budget of €150,000 (approximately CAD$219,555), of which MMG shall retain a service fee for the Extended MMG Term of 15% of the total marketing expenditure budget (approximately €22,500 or CAD$32,933). MMG is a service provider in the field of online marketing and investor relations services specializing in the European market and is based in Germany. During the Extended MMG Term, MMG will provide German-translated text materials, including text and display advertisements, advertorials with Company-provided publicly disclosed information, and general information on the nickel and battery metals sector. The firm will create specialized and structured campaigns and ad groups, optimize online advertising for detailed keyword research, and identify possible target groups of potential shareholders. For more information about the Company’s engagement of MMG, please refer to its news releases dated July 6 and December 8, 2023.

As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, MMG (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm’s length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Market Radius as compensation for its marketing service.

Gold Standard Media: The Company has renewed its previously announced Advertising Agreement with Gold Standard for an additional term of 90 days commencing on approximately January 31, 2024 (the “Extended Gold Standard Term”). In consideration of the extension of Gold Standard’s services through the Extended Gold Standard Term, AEMC shall pay Gold Standard an upfront fee of USD$150,000, which is the equivalent of approximately CAD$202,000. Gold Standard Media is a Texas-based firm headed by Kenneth Ameduri, Juliet Ameduri, and Lior Gantz and shall provide the Company with certain financial publishing and digital marketing services. The Company has the right to cancel the Extended Gold Standard Term at any time. Gold Standard operates at an arm’s length from the Company and the Company will not issue any securities to Gold Standard Media as compensation for its marketing services. Certain affiliates and parties related to Gold Standard currently own 4,400,000 shares of the Company and 540,541 share purchase warrants in the Company (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional share of the Company for an exercise price of $0.80 until November 24, 2025.

For additional information, visit: https://alaskaenergymetals.com/

About Alaska Energy Metals

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is focused on delineating and developing a large polymetallic exploration target containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in the interior of Alaska, the Nikolai Nickel project is located near existing transportation and power infrastructure. The project is well-situated to become a significant, domestic source of critical and strategic energy-related metals for the American market. The Company is also exploring the Angliers-Belleterre Nickel project in Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Gregory Beischer”

Gregory Beischer, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gregory A. Beischer, President & CEO

Toll-Free: 877-217-8978 | Local: 604-638-3164

Sarah Mawji, Public Relations

Final Edit Media and Public Relations

Email: sarah@finaleditpr.com

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation), including, without limitation, that (a) AEMC will obtain TSX-V approval for the marketing and investor awareness engagements (b) the terms and timelines of the second round of the investor awareness campaign will proceed as originally contemplated. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If the Company updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



