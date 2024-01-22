Cosmetic Dentist in Gainesville Can Help Transform a Person’s Life with a Smile

Cornelia, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornelia, Georgia -

Ferdos Family Dental, which offers the services of a cosmetic dentist Gainesville, GA residents can trust, takes pride in the ability of their services to provide a smile for the patient that has the power to transform their lives. By crafting an attractive smile for the patient, they get to improve their self-esteem and confidence, with the result that the individual becomes the best version of themselves. Under the guidance of Dr. Mark Ferdos and Dr. Meg Ferdos, this dental practice provides a wide variety of dental services, such as general, restorative, cosmetic, and preventive treatments suitable for patients of all ages.

Dr. Mark Ferdos says, “We take pride in providing exceptional Gainesville cosmetic dentistry services. Known as the preferred dentist in Northeast, GA, our spa-like ambiance and comprehensive services aim to uplift every aspect of your smile. Our goal is to create smiles so alluring that they naturally spread joy and confidence. We excel in: creating a serene, comfortable atmosphere for relaxation; offering high-quality dental care with a dedicated team; specializing in all areas of cosmetic dentistry; ensuring thorough pre- and post-procedure care; and providing a team of multidisciplinary dental specialists for all your needs.”

For cosmetic dentistry, they offer: teeth whitening, porcelain veneer, dental implants, and other procedures, such as composite bonding, inlays/onlays, dental crowns/bridges, and laser gum lifts. These dental procedures will not only improve the patient’s self-confidence and oral health, but also enhance functionality by helping to improve speaking and eating. These dental procedures can profoundly have a positive impact on different aspects of life, offering long-lasting effects.

Teeth whitening is the procedure where external staining of the teeth is removed and the internal part of the teeth is also lightened to provide a whiter and brighter smile. This is the most popular type of cosmetic procedure because of its ease of use and the dramatic impact on the patient’s smile. At Ferdos Family Dental, they make sure to provide safe and effective teeth whitening procedure using a convenient custom tray and take home gel or the in-office application of tooth whitening.

They also provide porcelain crowns and veneers. A dental crown is a cover or cap that is placed on a tooth to restore the tooth to its appropriate size, shape, and function. This is to enhance the appearance of the tooth and also to make it stronger. Dental crowns are used to protect weakened teeth to avoid further breakdown and thus avoid tooth loss. Meanwhile, dental veneers are custom-tailored porcelain shells that are designed to fit over the front surface of the teeth. Their purpose is to hide chips, cracks, stains, and other tooth imperfections.

Meanwhile, the doctors and staff at Ferdos Family Dental can also provide dental implants. A dental implant is a titanium post or cylinder that is carefully placed under the gum line to allow the dentist to secure a bridge, denture, or replacement teeth in the area where there are missing teeth. These implants can be used by the dentist to replace one to all missing teeth and they can also be used as anchor for poorly fitting or loose dentures.

Established in 2016, Ferdos Family Dental is a local family-owned dental office that offers their services to residents of Gainesville and Northeast Georgia. It is owned and operated by husband and wife dentists, Dr. Mark Ferdos and Dr. Meg Ferdos, who aim to offer the best quality, comprehensive dental care for the whole family. Dr. Mark Ferdos transferred to Habersham with his wife in 2016. He focuses on oral surgery, cosmetic dentistry, and sedation dentistry. He received advanced training in cosmetic dentistry, implant dentistry, and oral surgery, and he is board certified to administer IV sedation for patients in the dental setting. He met his wife, Dr. Meg Ferdos, while attending dental school. Dr. Meg received the Quintessence International Award for Achievement in Periodontics right after graduation.

Those who want to learn more about the cosmetic dentistry services can check out the Ferdos Family Dental website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 am from Monday to Thursday.

###

For more information about Ferdos Family Dental, contact the company here:



Ferdos Family Dental

Dr. Mark Ferdos

706-778-6260

info@ferdosfamilydental.com

110 Hardyville Circle

Demorest, GA 30535

Dr. Mark Ferdos