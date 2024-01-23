II OCHO SUR FINAL CUP 2023 WAS A GREAT SPORTS PARTY
Shambo Porvenir and Naranjal emerged champions
The values, the attitude, the commitment that all the teams have demonstrated is very impressive. Vive la Copa Ocho Sur!”PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past Sunday, November 5, the Nueva Requena Stadium experienced a great sports party, during the grand final of the Intercommunity Women's and Men's Soccer Championship "II Ocho Sur Cup 2023", which had as deserved champions the teams of the Naranjal village (ladies) and the native community Shambo Porvenir (men). As runners-up were the teams of Shambo Porvenir (ladies) and Roca Fuerte (men).
— Sergio Checho Ibarra
The final was held at the Nueva Requena stadium, where thousands of residents from the district's communities crowded the sport facility to enjoy a family day of good soccer and goals, to the tune of songs and dances by the enthusiastic and colorful fans.
During his greeting to the athletes and attendees, Ocho Sur ratified his commitment to sport to promote values such as unity and friendship between good neighbors.
On this last date of the championship, the prominent and much-remembered former soccer players Sergio "Checho" Ibarra and Roberto "Chorri" Palacios participated as special guests, who encouraged the teams and even entered the stadium stands to join the party of the soccer fans who took the opportunity to greet and take pictures with their idols.
This tournament, organized by Ocho Sur, a business group dedicated to the sustainable production of oil palm products and by-products in Ucayali, lasted more than three months and was attended by 26 teams from 15 communities of the districts of Nueva Requena and Curimaná.
2023 WOMEN'S CHAMPION: NARANJAL
After an intense match, the women's team from the village of Naranjal won by penalties against the native community Shambo Porvenir by 6 – 5, at the end of the match 0 - 0. On the same court, with the hubbub of the soccer fans, the charismatic "Checho" Ibarra gave them the Ocho Sur Cup and the executive of the palm growing company, Alfonso Morante, gave them a prize of 20,000 soles. Runner-up Shambo Porvenir received 10,000 soles.
2023 MEN'S CHAMPION: SHAMBO PORVENIR
In this category, the Shambo Porvenir team was the champion, which also won on penalties over the Roca Fuerte populated center 7-6. It was a disputed match that Shambo Porvenir won by 2 – 0, but the opponent recovered and, in the end, managed to draw it 2-2, so they went to the twelve steps. The popular "Chorri" Palacios awarded the Ocho Sur Cup to the winner and the executive Alfonso Morante awarded them the prize of 20,000 soles. Runner-up Roca Fuerte received 10,000 soles.
The grand final was attended by Liz Jajaira Vásquez, Mayor of Nueva Requena; Clever Montes, Mayor of Curimaná; Marco Antonio Prieto, Head of the IPD of Ucayali; Wagner Torres López, General Manager of Grupo Pro Amazonia; and Vanessa Mohme, Director of La República Sostenible; as well as journalists from Lima and Pucallpa.
Pucallpa, November 6, 2023
