National Pool Franchise Brighton Pools Announces New South Florida Territory
South Florida will be home to the latest Brighton Pools, bringing high-demand pool services to the area and top industry products.
Through our franchise expansion efforts, we have landed in several new states...I am confident that Brighton Pools may very well one day be synonymous with pool remodeling, construction, & renovation.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brighton Pools, a pool services company that has been building and maintaining pools since 1954, has just announced a new territory for the South Florida area, including Boynton Beach, West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Delray Beach, and other bustling cities.
— Gary Hohne, Brighton Pools
The new franchise will be sharing the same Brighton Pools services that customers have depended on for over 70 years, ranging from pool maintenance to pool construction.
Ralph and Elizabeth Costa, who hail from a deep business background, are the new franchise partners for the territory. Prior to working with Brighton Pools, the team founded and owned Hudson Valley Landscape Design, a thriving landscape business located in Bedford Hills, New York.
“Ralph and Elizabeth bring an excellent track record of business growth and experience to the Brighton Pools team. They are both astute business people with an eye for detail,” stated Gary Hohne, CEO of Brighton Pools. “The South Florida market is a prime location for Brighton Pools and all of the services we offer. I have no doubt that Ralph, Elizabeth and their team will serve the community well.”
South Florida residents will find pool construction, remodeling, renovation, and maintenance services all under the Brighton Pools’ name. The company’s website displays a variety of pool equipment and pool features. A quick estimate tool is also a customer favorite for the brand, allowing customers to create an accurate estimate for their new pool construction project using GPS-powered technology.
“Our team is working to be the top name in pool construction on a national level — tools like our estimate software and CRM and partnerships with the industry’s best vendors have helped us be recognized as just that,” stated Hohne. “Through our franchise expansion efforts, we have landed in several new states over a short period of time. I am confident that Brighton Pools may very well one day be synonymous with pool remodeling, construction, and renovation.”
The states that Brighton Pools is currently found in include New York, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, and now Florida.
The company continues to welcome new franchise buyers to apply. Every franchise agreement includes marketing guidance, training, ongoing operational support, and presence on the corporate website. Vendor connections and software are also a perk of the franchise.
Hohne and his team welcome interested entrepreneurs to connect for more information. Visit www.brightonpoolsfranchise.com to learn more.
ABOUT Brighton Pools
Brighton Pools has been delivering exceptional craftsmanship and customer service to their clients for nearly 70 years and is now recognized nationally as one of the top 100 swimming pool builders in the United States. When it comes to swimming pool renovation, maintenance, water chemistry, and supplies, there’s none quite like Brighton Pools. To learn more about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.brightonpoolsfranchise.com
Gary Hohne
Brighton Pools
gary@hohne.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other